Independent Research Firm, Franchise Business Review, Identifies the Top Low-Cost Franchises to Buy in 2024
Best 50 Low-Cost Franchise Opportunities Under $100K Based on Data from Over 11,000 Franchise Owners
The highest-ranking brands on our list scored 30 to 40 percent above the industry benchmark for franchisee satisfaction.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent research firm serving the franchise sector, announced the 50 Top Low-Cost Franchises in 2024. The top franchises on the list were identified based on survey feedback from over 11,000 franchise owners across more than 140 leading franchise brands. All brands on the awards list have an investment level starting under $100,000. Many can be started—with financing—for as little as $15-$20K.
— Eric Stites, Founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review provides ratings and reviews of franchise opportunities based on independent research that measures franchisee satisfaction, system performance, and other key criteria.
In its annual industry survey for the Top 200 Franchises, Franchise Business Review asks franchise owners 33 benchmark questions about owner satisfaction, culture, leadership, training, support, work-life balance, day-to-day operations, and profitability. The resulting data determines a Franchisee Satisfaction rating for each franchise brand. Only brands with the highest satisfaction ratings make the awards list.
Franchise Business Review’s research empowers potential franchise owners to vet and compare franchise opportunities and make better-informed investment decisions. In the interest of transparency and fostering an efficient due diligence process, many award-winning franchises share their detailed Franchisee Satisfaction Reports on FBR’s website: http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
“The Top Low-Cost Franchises on our awards list are from a variety of sectors with 15 to 20 percent higher average franchisee satisfaction rates. The highest-ranking brands scored 30 to 40 percent above the industry benchmark for franchisee satisfaction,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “All 50 are excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership.”
Franchise Business Review’s data on this year's award-winning low-cost brands reveals:
89% of franchise owners enjoy being part of their franchise organization.
89% of franchise owners enjoy operating their businesses.
88% of franchise owners would recommend their franchise brand to others.
The typical low-cost franchise investment requires a median $40,000 down payment with a median total startup cost of $75,000
Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the list of award-winning franchises on this year’s Top 50 Low-Cost Franchises list. Research on the 2025 Top 200 Franchises and specific sectors is underway now. Franchisors interested in participating in FBR’s franchise surveys and industry research should visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. It researches and analyzes the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and the overall health of franchise systems. Since 2005, the company has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports and industry insights to help inform entrepreneurs considering investing in a franchise business. To learn more, visit http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
