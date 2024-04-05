Individual cited for illegally possessing live wolf

4/4/2024 8:03:16 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department investigated and cited an individual who was found to be in possession of a live wolf. The individual was cited for a misdemeanor violation of Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulations, Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-Blooded Wildlife.

Per Wyo Stat. Ann. 23-1-304 (d)(vi) any information regarding wolves taken in Wyoming is not a public record.

Per Wyo. Stat. Ann. 6-3-1008 (a)(vii) animal cruelty charges are not applicable to predatory animals.

Predatory animals are defined in Wyo. Stat. Ann. 23-1-101(a)(viii)(B).

Misdemeanor fines are set in state statute.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

