Fasoo Launches AI-R Privacy, Elevating Data Security Beyond the Conventional Data Discovery Methods

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA , MD, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo, a global pioneer in data-centric security and enterprise content management platforms, launched its innovative AI-powered data discovery and classification solution called Fasoo AI-R Privacy.

“Data breaches are a growing concern, with various formats of unstructured data often being the weakest link in the security chain,” said Jason Sohn, the Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Fasoo AI-R Privacy is our response to this challenge, providing businesses with an AI-powered solution that not only enhances data security but also ensures regulatory compliance, minimizing false-positive results from conventional rule-based data discovery solutions.”

With the exponential growth of PII and sensitive unstructured data, conventional security measures have struggled to keep pace, especially in handling complex unstructured data like documents, images, and emails. Fasoo AI-R Privacy introduces a groundbreaking approach by utilizing deep learning algorithms to detect and protect sensitive information within these data formats effectively. Fasoo AI-R Privacy’s sophisticated AI engine can accurately understand the context within complex sentences and images. The solution also detects and applies data masking automatically to sensitive information to prevent security incidents.

Fasoo AI-R Privacy is designed to be universally applicable across various industries, including government agencies and medical institutions, which often require stringent protection of personal information and image files to comply with privacy regulations. This AI-powered data privacy solution vastly improves the detection and protection of personal information compared to existing pattern matching technologies.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-ai-r-privacy/ or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Fasoo, at soniaawanpr@gmail.com.