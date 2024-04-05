Hospitality Minnesota to Feature Lodging Solutions from rezStream at the 2024 Vendor Expo & Mixer

Join rezStream at the Hospitality Minnesota 2024 Vendor Expo & Mixer for cutting-edge lodging solutions.

I can’t wait to share how our resort software and booking solutions can help simplify operations!” — Jeff Hebrink, Vice President of Sales

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a leading provider of property management software, online reservation booking engines, and digital marketing services, will be participating in the Hospitality Minnesota 2024 Vendor Expo & Mixer. The event, scheduled for Monday, April 8th, 2024 from 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM, at the St. Paul RiverCentre, is a prime opportunity for Minnesota lodging owners to connect and network with each other while exploring rezStream's innovative Suite of Lodging Solutions.

The Hospitality Minnesota Vendor Expo & Mixer brings together professionals from the hospitality industry, providing a platform for networking, learning, and discovering the latest trends and innovations. With a diverse range of vendors representing industries such as software, advertising, furniture, food service, and more, the event offers a unique platform for businesses to explore new opportunities and make valuable connections.

About Hospitality Minnesota

Hospitality Minnesota is a prominent organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the hospitality industry within the state. As a leading advocate for hotels, restaurants, resorts, and related businesses, Hospitality Minnesota plays a pivotal role in promoting growth, advocating for industry interests, and providing valuable resources and support to its members. For more information, visit https://www.hospitalityminnesota.com/.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hotel website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and resort owners and operators. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com.

Media Contacts:

Lyles Armour - Vice President, Marketing - lyles.armour@rezstream.com

Jeff Hebrink - Vice President, Sales - jeff.hebrink@reszstream.com

Phone number: Toll: (866) 360-8210