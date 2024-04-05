Submit Release
EU and UNDP donate equipment to deminers in Ukraine

On 4 April, International Mine Action Awareness Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the European Union and the governments of Denmark, Sweden and Japan, provided equipment to 202 demining teams of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine.

This assistance package will equip almost 80% of all demining teams in Ukraine. More specifically, it will improve the safety and efficiency of 1,010 pyrotechnicians.

It includes reconnaissance equipment (rangefinders, binoculars, navigators); explosive ordnance disposal equipment (detonators, detonation coils, ohmmeters); protective equipment (waistcoats, helmets, goggles, kneepads and elbow shields); and two types of detectors.

More equipment will be delivered in the near future.

In addition, the Japanese government has donated an armoured vehicle, which is already being used by deminers in Kherson.

