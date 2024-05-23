EU celebrates two years of Solidarity Lanes – more than 136 million tonnes of goods exported

To date, the Solidarity Lanes launched two years ago by the European Commission, in collaboration with Ukraine and Moldova, have helped Ukraine to export more than 136 million tonnes of goods, such as grain, ores and steel.

At the same time, Ukraine imported more than 52 million tonnes of essential goods, including fuel, vehicles, and fertilisers. The Solidarity Lanes have also enabled the delivery to Ukraine of military and humanitarian assistance.

The Solidarity Lanes pass through the Danube region, Poland, the Baltics, and the Adriatic region via rail, road, and inland waterways. These corridors complement Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor set up in the autumn of 2023. “However, the Danube and Polish-Baltic corridor remain key for all imports, while the Adriatic is particularly relevant for Ukraine’s non-agricultural exports,” the European Commission said in a press release.

“Two years ago, Solidarity Lanes reshaped the logistic routes across Eastern Europe to keep Ukraine and Moldova’s economies functioning and to prevent a global food crisis,” said Adina Vălean, European Commissioner for Transport. “The EU invested in transport infrastructure in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine, and Moldova, anchoring the latter two into the EU Single Market and Transport Area. Solidarity Lanes are and will remain a secure option for Ukraine and Moldova’s trade with the rest of the world.”

Over the two years, the European Commission has also played a key role in coordinating authorities and the transport community in the EU, Ukraine and Moldova to improve traffic management, border procedures, and investments in infrastructure and logistics equipment. Large-scale projects include, for example, an EU-funded project to improve navigation on the Danube and the Sulina canal towards the Black Sea (‘Primus’).

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) has been instrumental in funding critical border needs and taking initial steps toward integrating Ukraine’s and Moldova’s transport systems into the EU’s TEN-T network. Significant progress has also been made in transitioning to the European standard gauge, contributing to creating an interoperable EU railway system.

