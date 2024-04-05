20 Year Real Estate Veteran Hank Sorensen Keynote Speaker at Greater Tampa Association of Realtors State of the Market
Held on April 4, 2024, the event provided a platform for Sorensen to share insights into the current real estate environment in Florida.
As iad Florida’s Head of Training, he has spearheaded innovative programs and initiatives that have had a profound impact on the industry, aligning perfectly with our agent-centric focus.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hank Sorensen, a highly regarded veteran with over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, took center stage as the headline speaker at the recent State of the Market event hosted by the Greater Tampa Association of Realtors. Held on April 4, 2024, the event provided a platform for Sorensen to share insights into the current real estate environment in Florida.
— Chris Pflueger, Managing Director of iad Florida.
With a comprehensive understanding of both real estate and real estate law, Sorensen addressed key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the real estate landscape in Florida. Of particular importance was his discussion on the recent NAR settlement and what changes to expect for the future of real estate. Sorensen's expertise shed light on the legal intricacies of the settlement and provided attendees with valuable information on how these changes will impact their real estate practice.
"Throughout his career, Sorensen has been committed to advancing the skills and expertise of real estate professionals, equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market. As iad Florida’s Head of Training, he has spearheaded innovative programs and initiatives that have had a profound impact on the industry, aligning perfectly with our agent-centric focus," said Chris Pflueger, Managing Director of iad Florida.
"I was honored to have the opportunity to speak at the Greater Tampa Association of Realtors event," said Sorensen. "Having spent over two decades in the real estate industry, I am passionate about sharing insights and best practices that can help professionals thrive in today's dynamic market environment. Engaging with attendees and contributing to meaningful discussions about the state of the market was vital as real estate agents need to work together to advance the industry."
The State of the Market event organized by the Greater Tampa Association of Realtors was a beneficial gathering for real estate professionals seeking to stay informed and inspired. With Sorensen as a featured speaker, attendees gained valuable insights and perspectives that will inform their strategies and decision-making moving forward.
About iad
iad is one of the largest and fastest growing cloud-based players in international real estate, with more than 20,000 agents throughout Europe, Mexico, and the United States, with its launch in Florida. Established in 2008, the iad model is based upon both technology and training – face to face and virtually. iad has revolutionized the world of real estate wherever it has been established by embodying a universal model that meets the same aspirations everywhere in the world.
The four pillars of iad:
Entrepreneurship – iad offers thousands of people the opportunity to change their lives and succeed while being supported and trained throughout their entrepreneurial adventure.
Community – iad is a community of interdependent entrepreneurs based on a collaborative model powered by mentoring. At iad, the success of one creates the success of everyone.
Real Estate – iad provides daily support to all those who have an essential project: housing. Its mission is clear: agents make real estate goals a reality.
Global – iad imagines the real estate industry of tomorrow to be borderless. The company is already helping its agents and clients in this spirit… and already in eight countries.
Contact:
Katie Curvel
Head of Marketing and Communications
iad Florida, LLC.
katie.curvel@iadgroup.com
Katie Curvel
iad Florida
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube