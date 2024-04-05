Globalscope Partners Closes 178 Transactions in 2023; Combined Values Exceed $8.5 Billion for the 12-Month Period
EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalscope Partners closed a total of 178 deals last year with a combined value of $8,575,583,827 USD. Globalscope is a worldwide network of M&A firms specializing in middle-market transactions.
According to Martijn Peters, Globalscope President, the number of transactions in 2023 was 14 percent lower than the volume of deals closed in 2022, reflecting a downturn consistent with the overall M&A market trend last year.
“We experienced a softer market as a whole in 2023, not just in the middle-market sector, but for the M&A marketplace in general,” Peters said. “Based on our current pipeline, however, we anticipate a significantly larger number of closings in 2024.”
Globalscope’s 2023 transactions involved all six of the organization’s areas of specialty: Business & Financial Services: 41 transactions; Consumer: 33 deals; Energy Transition: 11 closings; Industrials: 50; Life Sciences: 11; and Tech, Media & Telecom (TMT): 31 transactions completed throughout the 2023 calendar year.
“We are continuing to expand Globalscope’s footprint and broaden our capabilities worldwide,” Peters said. “In the month of January alone, our partners have already closed 13 transactions, and based on everything else we’ve seen so far, I believe 2024 could very well be a record year for Globalscope Partners,” he added.
The Globalscope 2024 Spring Conference will take place over a three-day period from April 17-20 at the Hilton Odaiba Hotel in Tokyo.
ABOUT GLOBALSCOPE PARTNERS:
Globalscope is a network of 55 independent investment banking firms, with more than 400 highly qualified investment bankers located in 48 countries worldwide. With over 30 years of global M&A experience, Globalscope partners work in close contact with clients to make their business dreams a reality. Learn more: https://globalscopepartners.com/
