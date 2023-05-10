Globalscope Holds Spring Conference
Names Martijn Peters as President; Adds Three New MembersLONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalscope Partners Ltd., a worldwide network of M&A firms specializing in middle-market transactions, has named Martijn Peters as its new President.
Peters succeeds John Sloan of Dallas-based Sloan Capital, who officially ended his two-year term as President during the 2023 Spring Conference held April 19-22 in Buenos Aires. Attendees came from 31 countries worldwide.
Martijn Peters is the Founder and Managing Director of DEX international M&A. Located in The Netherlands, DEX specializes in structuring and managing cross-border M&A transactions for entrepreneurs, investors, and large corporations.
Other highlights of the Spring Conference include the voting in of three new member firms:
• A. Buchholtz & Co., a New-York-based M&A advisory firm headed by Founder and President, Andrew Buchholtz
• Locus Capital, a leading Korean boutique investment bank founded by Jacob Hoyeon Won and Serck-Joo Hong
• Rungta Advisors, based in India, founded by Pankaj Rungta
Attendees also approved a new slate of directors to head the following roles:
• Outgoing President John Sloan will oversee the network’s Marketing, PR & Lead Generation
• Stephen Jakob (Osprey Capital, Canada), will serve as Globalscope Treasurer
• José Rogelio Diaz (Insignia Financial Group, Panama), will lead the Recruitment function for the Americas Region
• And Alexander Wood (AWR Lloyd, Thailand), will spearhead Recruitment for the SEA/EMEA Regions.
Board members who will continue to serve in previous positions include:
• Michael Moritz (Carlsquare GmbH, Germany), Training & EMDM.
• Kamal Rungta (RCS Advisors, India), Globalscope Conferences
• Al Melchiorre (MelCap Advisors, USA), Head of Sectors
• Dr. Thomas Vettiger (IFBC, Switzerland), Strategic Development
• And Deniz Kartal (Orion Capital Partners, Turkey), Member Engagement.
Recognizing seven partner firms for outstanding achievement was also a major high point of the event. Awards in three separate categories were presented to:
1. Most Active Members:
• Carlsquare GmbH - First Place (Germany)
• Pirola Corporate Finance – Second Place (Italy)
• DEX international M&A-Third Place (Netherlands)
2. Most Valuable Deal:
• Carlsquare GmbH (Germany)
3. Flagship Transaction Award for deals involving two or more members:
• Stratégique Consulting & Corporate Finance (Netherlands)
• Bondo Advisors (Spain)
• Carlsquare GmbH (Germany)
• Summa Capital (Finland)
• Silverpeak (UK).
“Last year Globalscope members closed 203 deals with a combined value of $20,8 billion,” Peters said. “It was the highest total in our network’s history, and we’re continuing to make strategic moves we believe will accelerate our growth and development going forward,” he added.
ABOUT GLOBALSCOPE PARTNERS:
Globalscope is a network of 55 independent investment banking firms, with more than 400 highly qualified investment bankers located in 46 countries worldwide. With more than 30 years of global M&A experience, Globalscope partners work in close contact with clients to make their business dreams a reality.
