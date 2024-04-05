Delaware Advances Toward 1 Million Tree Planting Goal

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, left, works with a colleague to plant another tree in the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative whose goal is to get 1 million trees planted in the First State by 2023 /DNREC photo

Seven New Projects Will Add 35,000 Trees to Take Total Planted Thus Far into the Initiative Beyond 200,000 by End of 2024

The Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI) is making significant progress toward the goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. The initiative has awarded funding to seven new projects, which will push the total count beyond 200,000 trees this year.

Through TEDI, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service works with conservation partners to enhance and support tree-planting projects throughout the state.

“Along with transitioning to clean energy sources, increased energy efficiency and clean transportation initiatives, TEDI is a key component of Delaware’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gases in our atmosphere,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Trees improve air and water quality, preserve soil and support wildlife, and they play a critical role in helping to fight climate change.”

The seven newly funded projects, which were selected from among 15 applications, will receive a combined $238,500 for planting 35,000 trees.

The projects that received funding are located throughout the state of Delaware, from Frankford to Wilmington. They involve a range of organizations, including nonprofits, towns and schools. Project recipients and project locations include:

Center for the Inland Bays in Georgetown and Lewes

City of Newark along the Pomeroy Trail bike path

Delaware Interfaith Power and Light for planting in Newark and Wilmington

Delaware Technical Community College across its campuses

Delaware Wild Lands in Middletown and Frankford

St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Middletown

Village of Ardencroft for planting in New Castle County

In fiscal year 2023, a total of 10,845 trees were planted on approximately 27 acres using TEDI funds. The 2023 TEDI annual report can be found on the DNREC website.

Additional funding opportunities, as well as a list of nurseries that carry native trees, tips on tree care, and a TEDI tree tracker can be found by visiting de.gov/tedi. Delawareans can help TEDI reach its goal by adding details about newly planted trees on their property into the tracker.

