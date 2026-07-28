DNREC Introduces Paddle Quest as Statewide Summer Kayak, Paddleboat and Canoe Challenge

Self-service kayak rentals are available on the bayside of Delaware Seashore State Park and include a kayak, paddle and life vest. Photo by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation.

Paddle your way through Delaware’s scenic waterways, earn prizes and discover new places to explore with two new programs coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Delaware State Parks. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Division of Parks and Recreation has launched Paddle Quest, a statewide paddling challenge, along with new self-service kayak rentals at Delaware Seashore State Park.

Paddle Quest encourages participants to explore Delaware State Parks by kayak, canoe or paddleboat while promoting safe boating practices. Participants must submit a picture of themselves wearing a properly fitted Personal Flotation Device at a qualifying boat launch or boat rental area and visit a minimum of two locations to qualify for prizes. All entries must be submitted to Paddle Quest by Sept. 1.

Among the qualifying locations are:

• Delaware Seashore State Park at Savages Ditch or Burton Island kayak launch to discover inland bays

• Killens Pond State Park Boat Rental and boat ramp to paddle in a freshwater millpond

• Lums Pond State Park Boat Rental and boat ramp in Bear to tour the largest freshwater pond in the state

• Trap Pond State Park Boat Rental and boat ramp to explore unique environments in a bald cypress swamp

This summer, there are also new ways to rent kayaks at some beach area state parks:

• At Towers Road Bayside and Town Road along the Assawoman Recreation Area – both in Delaware Seashore State Park – self-service kayak rentals are available for use on the inland bays through the Whenever Watersport app. Visitors can access boats, paddles and personal floatation devices with Whenever Watersports, with an onsite kiosk available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily throughout the summer season.

• On the bayside of Fenwick Island State Park, a new rental business, Kayak Kiosk, is providing kayak and paddleboard rentals with personal flotation devices. Visit the kayak-kiosk.com/locations/fenwick-island-kayak-rentals webpage to learn more.

“As we celebrate 75 years, it is a great time to get out on the water this summer, whether to swim at the beach or at the recently expanded Killens Pond Waterpark or paddle your way across bays and inland ponds,” said Matt Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “There is so much to do in Delaware State Parks, whether you like to fish, camp, boat, hike, view wildlife, enjoy playgrounds, play sports or dine outdoors. We welcome you to enjoy all we have to offer.”

For more information on things to do in Delaware State Parks and upcoming events, visit the destateparks.com website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.

