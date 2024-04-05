Business bridge

VIETNAM, April 5 -
The Vietnam Expo International Trade Fair, with 33 years of experience, is a crucial event in the commerce sector. With 500 businesses from 16 countries across diverse industries, the fair showcases products and services in nearly 600 booths. It serves as a platform for collaboration, improving the business environment, and connecting potential partners. Notable sideline events, such as "ESP: From Practice to Policy," organised by Việt Nam News, add further value to the fair.
