Budget Saudi Arabia shines bright at the World Business Outlook Awards 2024

Best Customer Experience Services in Transportation and Logistics, Saudi Arabia 2024 Mr. Fawaz Abdullah Danish, felicitated with the "Excellence in Transformational Business Leadership Award Saudi Arabia 2024 Budget Saudi Arabia & relentless focus on customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a customer-driven service company. Budget Saudi Arabia continues to innovate and redefine the car rental experience.

With an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Budget Saudi Arabia has secured its place as a leader.

Budget Saudi Arabia has always prioritised its customers and this accolade demonstrates our constant dedication to offering great services” — Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President & Group CEO of Budget Saudi

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budget Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian car rental company, founded in 1978 and known for their steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and unwavering pursuit of excellence, has once again emerged triumphant on the global stage. At the esteemed World Business Outlook Awards 2024, this distinguished company has been conferred with two prestigious accolades – Best Customer Experience Services in Transportation and Logistics, Saudi Arabia 2024, and Excellence in Transformational Business Leadership Award, Saudi Arabia 2024

The World Business Outlook Awards stand as a beacon of recognition and celebration within the global business community, honouring organizations and individuals who demonstrate exceptional achievements, innovation, and leadership across various industries and sectors. These prestigious awards serve as a platform to showcase and commend the remarkable contributions made by companies and individuals towards advancing business, driving economic growth, and fostering positive change worldwide.

Since their inception with just one rental office, 20 cars, and a staff of 15 people, in 1978, Budget Saudi Arabia has demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation. Presently, the company operates with more than 101 rental offices across Saudi Arabia, housing a fleet of over 36,000 cars and employing a workforce of 1700 individuals. With the head office in Jeddah and regional offices in Riyadh and Dammam, along with branch offices strategically located throughout the kingdom, Budget Saudi Arabia has established themself as a leader in the transportation and logistics sector.

Their relentless focus on customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a customer-driven service company. By anticipating and meeting the evolving needs of its clientele, the company continues to innovate and redefine the car rental experience. With a wide range of service offerings, including car rental, car leasing, pre-owned car sales, and chauffeur-driven services, Budget Saudi Arabia remains unparalleled in the industry.

Budget Saudi Arabia's commitment to sustainability and innovation represents a significant stride forward. They have embraced progressive initiatives, such as integrating electric vehicles into their fleet, thereby advancing sustainability and endorsing environmentally sustainable resources (ESR). A standout initiative among their recent endeavors is the planting of 2000 saplings in Jeddah, a significant contribution to the Green Nation initiative. This initiative resonates with the broader Vision 2030 forestation project, aimed at fostering a greener future for the region. Their proactive engagement in nature conservation not only distinguishes them but also underscores their leadership in promoting environmental responsibility within the industry.

In addition to the award for Best Customer Experience Services in Transportation and Logistics, the President & Group CEO of Budget Saudi, Mr. Fawaz Abdullah Danish, has also been felicitated with the "Excellence in Transformational Business Leadership Award Saudi Arabia 2024." Mr. Danish's visionary leadership has been instrumental in steering Budget Saudi Arabia towards success and cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

Commenting on the award, Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President & Group CEO of Budget Saudi said, "We are honored to receive the award for Best Customer Experience Services in Transportation and Logistics. At Budget Saudi Arabia, we have always prioritized our customers, and this recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service. We remain dedicated to delivering on our promise of value, quality, and safety to our customers across Saudi Arabia."

Shashank M, CEO of World Business Outlook, stated,” We are pleased to present these significant honours to the most deserving organisation, which has been continuously providing the best services. Through decades of operation, the company has consistently refined its services, ensuring that every interaction with its customers is marked with efficiency and professionalism.”

About Budget Saudi Arabia:

Budget Saudi Arabia is a leading provider of car rental and transportation services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, sustainability, and innovation, Budget Saudi has become a trusted name in the industry. The company’s dedication to ESG practices has earned it recognition as a responsible corporate citizen.

https://www.budgetsaudi.com/en/

About World Business Outlook:

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. It offers a nuanced perspective on global economic trends, business strategies, and market insights. In a world where interconnectedness is the norm, the magazine provides a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to share their views on navigating the complex web of international business dynamics.

https://www.worldbusinessoutlook.com/