Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Managers | Partners Greer Ducker, Jeff Champigny, Lisa Rosenberg in Greensboro, NC

Former Edward Jones Advisors Specialize in Multigenerational Family Wealth

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners announced today that Wealth Managers | Partners Greer Ducker, Jeff Champigny, and Lisa Rosenberg have officially joined Kingsview Partners in Greensboro, NC.

The team expressed their enthusiasm for the move to Kingsview Partners and highlighted the firm's independent status and national presence as key factors in their decision. "We're excited about the opportunity to leverage Kingsview's extensive resources and expertise to provide comprehensive and tailored financial strategies for our clients," said Greer Ducker.

This powerhouse team specializes in multigenerational family wealth: retirement, charitable giving, estate planning, and putting children on a responsible financial path.

Greer A. Ducker, AAMS®, ADPA®, has a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and nearly 25 years of experience in the financial industry. His client-focused approach extends beyond the realm of financial advice to encompass ongoing support and guidance, ensuring that clients remain informed, engaged, and empowered throughout every stage of their financial journey.

"I've always believed that the essence of financial management lies in the relationships we build," says Greer. "It's incredibly rewarding to see my clients achieve their financial goals and know that I've played a part in their success."

Jeff Champigny is committed to guiding individuals, families and businesses toward their financial goals. With a Bachelor's degree in Health Fitness Specialist from East Carolina University and a Master of Sport Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University, Jeff offers a unique blend of knowledge and expertise backed by seven years of industry experience.

"In the world of finance, knowledge isn't just important—it's everything. I'm committed to providing my clients with more than just advice; I'm here to arm them with the insights, information, and understanding they need to navigate today's financial landscape."

Lisa Rosenberg brings a unique blend of expertise, passion, and dedication to her role as a Kingsview Wealth Manager. With a Master's in Mathematics from Binghamton University and a background in academia, Lisa's journey into wealth management is a direct result of her innate curiosity, commitment to education, and a profound understanding of the value of long-term planning.

"Numbers are the language of possibility, but understanding someone's personal stories and motivations is key in helping them plan for the future they envision. Strong and lasting relationships with my clients are so important to our work together."

CEO Sean McGillivray welcomed the team, saying, "We're very excited to have Greer, Jeff, and Lisa join us in Greensboro. Their arrival marks an exciting new chapter, and their combined experience and client-focused approach perfectly complement our commitment to excellence."

Greer Ducker, Jeff Champigny, and Lisa Rosenberg can be contacted at (336) 510-0226 or through the Kingsview website.



About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.