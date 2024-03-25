Monarch Funds Hits Milestone: Three Years of Innovative Investment Strategies

Kingsview Wealth Management Celebrates Anniversary, Adds Additional ETFs in March 2024

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC, announced today that it celebrated the third anniversary of Monarch Funds and its flagship ETFs on March 23, 2024.

"Kingsview is excited to celebrate the third anniversary of our flagship ETFs, which continue to provide investors with diverse investment opportunities. Our recent addition of four new ETFs expands our offerings even further, and we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that align with our clients' financial goals." - Scott Martin, CIO of Kingsview Wealth Management.

Monarch Funds launched in March of 2021 with three funds: MAMB, MBCC, and MPRO. In March of 2024, they launched an additional four ETFs: MDPL, MSSS, MVFD and MVFG. These seven passively indexed ETFs trade on the CBOE BZX Exchange.

Monarch Ambassador Income Index ETF (Symbol: MAMB)

MAMB seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Monarch Ambassador Income Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of an investable universe of fixed income securities of varying credit quality and duration, including corporate bonds, lower-quality bonds (known as "high yield" or "junk" bonds), treasury bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities and convertible bonds that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market. The Index has approximately 12 ETF constituents that are weighted differently throughout the phases of the economic cycle in an effort to maximize risk-adjusted returns. The Index may have up to 12.5% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (Symbol: MBCC)

MBCC seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Monarch Blue Chips Core Index. The Index consists of established, well-recognized companies listed on the S&P 500 from a broad range of industries that demonstrate strength in the marketplace based on fundamental company data such as revenue, revenue growth, net income, and net income growth. Index constituents are determined by following Kingsview's proprietary rules-based methodology that scores this fundamental company data of the companies listed on the S&P 500 to determine approximately 24 of the highest-ranking companies.

Monarch ProCap Index ETF (Symbol: MPRO)

MPRO seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Monarch ProCap Index. The Index consists of fixed income and equity ETFs that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market and the S&P Global Industry Classification Standard ("GICS") sectors. The Index is comprised of 6-9 constituents, with fixed-income ETFs and equity ETFs collectively comprising at least 90% of the Index, with each being no less than 15% and no more than 75% of the Index. The equity allocation of the Index is further divided into sector allocations that represent the GICS sectors. The Index may have up to 10% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs, such as gold.

Be sure to visit www.monarchfunds.com to learn more about our four newly launched ETFs as well.

Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF (Symbol: MDPL)

Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF (Symbol: MSSS)

Monarch Volume Factor Dividend Tree Index ETF (Symbol: MVFD)

Monarch Volume Factor Global Unconstrained Index ETF (Symbol: MVFG)

"The launch of this new Monarch Funds ETF series reflects Kingsview's commitment to offering high-quality, cost-effective investment options for financial advisors and their clients," says Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray. "In an industry where average solutions are common, these four funds showcase top-tier strategies, now accessible to a wider range of investors.”

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Monarch Funds. This and other important information about the Funds are contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained at www.monarchfunds.com or by calling toll-free at 541-291-4405. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Monarch Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Funds' net asset value and investment return will fluctuate based upon changes in the value of its portfolio securities. There is no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives, and an investment in the Funds is not by itself a complete or balanced investment program. For a complete description of the Funds' principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus and summary prospectus.

The Funds seek positive absolute returns. Fund holdings may fluctuate in value in response to individual companies' activities and general market and economic conditions. While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

