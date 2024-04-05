Vito DiBarone's Botheration Series Ignites LA Times Festival of Books

Teen Drama Meets Techno-Thriller: DiBarone’s Botheration Series Unveiled at LATFoB 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, immerse yourself in the captivating world of Matty Weber as author Vito DiBarone presents his Botheration series at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024. Spanning three novels with a fourth in the works, DiBarone skillfully blends teen angst with the intrigue of a techno-thriller, inviting readers on an unforgettable journey.

The LA Times Festival of Books 2024 proudly features Vito DiBarone, who will showcase his gripping Botheration series. From cyberterrorism to the mysteries of the lunar surface, DiBarone's novels offer a fresh take on young adult fiction.

Botheration: Part One: The Missing Link sets the stage with Matty Weber's struggle following the tragic loss of his parents, introducing readers to a world of high school dynamics, cyber-attacks, and the quest for social normalcy. Botheration: Part Two: Waves of Dinosaurs elevates the adventure with Matty's escapades in Utah's Dinosaur National Monument, blending historical intrigue with the challenges of teenage life. Botheration: Part Three: Epiphany takes Matty and his friends from the streets of Scotsbourgh to the ancient ruins of Gobekli Tepe, tying together the series with a global mystery that tests their resolve and wit.

Each book in the Botheration series is a testament to DiBarone's imaginative storytelling and deep understanding of the teenage spirit. Readers will find themselves rooting for Matty as he navigates the complexities of adolescence, friendship, and the weight of unexpected responsibility.

DiBarone focuses on the personal growth of his protagonist, Matty Weber, amidst a backdrop of thrilling global events. This series explores themes of trust, friendship, and the journey to self-discovery, making it a must-read for fans of both teen drama and action-packed thrillers.

Join us at the USC campus for the LA Times Festival of Books 2024, happening April 20-21. Admission is free, offering a vibrant celebration of literature and storytelling.

Vito DiBarone, a New Jersey native with a passion for mysteries and science, brings his unique voice to the young adult genre. With a background that echoes the curiosity and adventure of his characters, DiBarone's work is both relatable and inspiring. You may find these incredible works on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Don’t miss the opportunity to dive into the world of Matty Weber and experience the blend of heart-pounding suspense and authentic teenage narrative that Vito DiBarone brings to the LA Times Festival of Books 2024.