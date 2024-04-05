Single Guys - Dating Sites, Human Stylists & Now They Have Matchmakers and AI Stylists
Taelor, an AI-powered menswear rental subscriptions, teams up with matchmaking company Selective Search to offer dressing guidance for single men.
Besides work outfits, one of the most common occasions that customers inquire about is outfits for date night, and that’s why we are excited to partner with Selective Search.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where free dating apps can feel impersonal and overwhelming, many individuals are turning to matchmakers for tailored, white-glove matchmaking services. Simultaneously, the conventional approach of hiring professional stylists and investing in expensive wardrobes from department stores is evolving. Taelor, an Ai-powered menswear rental subscription service, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Selective Search, the nation’s leading matchmaking firm. Together, they aim to empower individuals to present their best selves confidently in the modern dating scene.
— Anya Cheng, CEO of Taelor
Taelor's recent partnership with Coffee Meets Bagel, along with its collaboration with Selective Search, reflects a trend in matchmaking and dating sites prioritizing members' appearance and confidence. Similar collaborations, such as those between dating platforms and clothing rental services like Rent The Runway, inspire Selective Search and Taelor to unite, recognized as the Best Men’s Subscription Box in the U.S., to help daters prepare for their dates.
"You might assume that modern technologies like free dating sites facilitate easier connections to find love. However, what we've discovered is that the large number of candidates and lack of curation on these platforms can actually make it more challenging for individuals to establish meaningful connections. That's why we employ executive recruitment techniques for personalized matchmaking," explains Julie Verhulst, VP of Marketing at Selective Search.
After beginning to date, many people find they need styling assistance. Research from Banana Republic found that 67% of individuals feel anxious about their date outfits, while studies from Social Psychological and Personality Science indicate that well-dressed individuals receive 27% more likes and messages on online platforms. This underscores the growing challenge of selecting attire. Traditionally, matchmaking companies hired personal stylists who sourced items from department stores for their clients, with white-collar gentlemen paying thousands for dressing guidance and clothes.
Now, thanks to AI and the rental share economy, daters can access powerful styling services with Taelor's menswear rental subscription. Featuring over 300 brands and thousands of styles starting at $79 per month, Taelor's professional stylists, aided by AI, curate standout outfits for customers. Clothing arrives clean and ready to wear, allowing for weeks of use. Customers can purchase what they love and easily return the rest when dirty, receiving hassle-free shipments. Anya Cheng, CEO of Taelor, notes the demand for date night outfits, highlighting the partnership with Selective Search.
"Selective Search is thrilled about our partnership with Taelor. By teaming up with Taelor, the experts in men's styling, we're empowering our clients to feel their best selves. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive support, ensuring our clients radiate confidence inside and out, ultimately enhancing their chances of finding meaningful connections," said Verhulst.
Traditionally, fashion dominance has resided in cities like New York and Los Angeles, overshadowing regions such as the Midwest and Silicon Valley. However, Selective Search and Taelor aim to change this. Taelor, a Silicon Valley-based tech-driven fashion service co-founded by Phoebe Tan and Anya Cheng who is Northwestern University faculty and University of Chicago alumni, brings innovation to the fashion industry with notable backing from investors like Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube. Meanwhile, Selective Search, headquartered in Chicago, leads the nation in matchmaking services. Together, they are reshaping contemporary dating, empowering men to navigate the modern landscape efficiently.
Starting this April, Selective Search members will access Taelor’s exclusive deal, featuring monthly Zoom styling sessions for daters. To celebrate, the public can join Selective Search’s matching candidate portal for free at selectivesearch.com. Plus, Taelor offers a $25 discount on clothing rentals with the code “winlove”. Redeem at taelor.style/pages/selective-search.
About Taelor
Ranked as the top menswear clothing rental subscription service in the U.S. by GQ, Taelor simplifies daily life with professional styling, aided by AI, to ensure clients effortlessly look and feel their best. Our rental model promotes sustainability by extending garment lifespan. Taelor has been recognized by the Business Journal as one of the Top 15 Startups to Watch in the Bay Area.
About Selective Search
A top-tier matchmaking firm boasting an impressive 87% success rate, resulting in over 4000 marriages. Applying expertise from executive search, we utilize Fortune 500 techniques to steer clients towards enduring relationships.
