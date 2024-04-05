Home Affairs offices open on Saturdays for five hours from 6 April to 25 May 2024 for ID collection services

The Department of Home Affairs is scheduled to open its offices for five hours a day on Saturdays from 06 April to 25 May 2024 (excluding the 27 April 2024) for ID collection services, facilitation of new applications and issuance of Temporary Identity Certificates. Offices will also be resolving challenges pertaining to duplicates, amendments, rectifications and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents.

The offices will open from 08h00 to 13h00.

Mobile offices are also scheduled to return to deliver IDs in the remote areas where they took applications from. Local offices, working with stakeholders that include councillors, will communicate the dates, times and venues of those visits.

Mobile offices will be used to support the identified local offices.

In addition, clients can now book appointments to collect their Smart ID Cards and Green barcoded ID books before visiting offices by using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS) , which is available on the DHA Website – www.dha.gov.za through this link; BABS .

Alternatively, clients can simply visit our offices without making a booking.

“We invite people who have applied for their IDs, particularly young people who are first time applicants, to come to our offices to collect their documents. This initiative gives people more options to collect their enabling documents,” said Deputy Minister, Mr Njabulo Nzuza.

We encourage clients who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications, to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents.

Media Enquiries:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs