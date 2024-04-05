Sara Williams' One Big Itch Shines at LA Times Festival of Books 2024

One Big Itch One Big Itch By Sara Williams Author Sara Williams MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, dive into the mysterious and captivating world of Sara Williams as she presents her latest novel, One Big Itch, at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024. Following the success of her previous titles, The Don Juan Con and The Serenoa Scandal, Williams skillfully intertwines Hawaiian culture with the thrill of a mystery, inviting readers on an unforgettable journey.

The LA Times Festival of Books 2024 is proud to feature Sara Williams, who will showcase her mesmerizing One Big Itch. From the vibrant streets of Honolulu to the lush landscapes of the Hawaiian Islands, Williams' novel offers a fresh take on mystery fiction.

One Big Itch follows Private Investigator John Spyer as he navigates a web of intrigue and danger as he investigates the death of his childhood pal, Randy Haverhill, now a famous economist. Blending the charm of Hawaiian culture with the suspense of a thriller, Williams' novel is a testament to her imaginative storytelling and deep understanding of the Hawaiian spirit.

Readers will find themselves enthralled by John Spyer's quest for justice and truth as he uncovers the mysteries of the islands. Williams explores themes of friendship, resilience, and the pursuit of truth, making One Big Itch a must-read for fans of both mystery and Hawaiian lore.

Join us at the USC campus for the LA Times Festival of Books 2024, happening April 20-21. Admission is free, offering a vibrant celebration of literature and storytelling.

Sara Williams, a former Gannett newspaper reporter and seasoned traveler brings her unique voice to the mystery genre. With a passion for Hawaiian culture and a knack for suspenseful storytelling, Williams' work is both engaging and immersive. You can find her captivating novels on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Don't miss the opportunity to explore the intriguing world of One Big Itch and experience the blend of rich Hawaiian culture and gripping narrative that Sara Williams brings to the LA Times Festival of Books 2024.

