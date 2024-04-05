Vanix Technologies Unveils VanixWatch, a Next-Generation AI-Powered Video Surveillance Solution
VanixWatch puts AI on the edge!HYDERABAD, TL, INDIA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanix Technologies, a trailblazer in technological advancement, proudly introduces its latest innovation in surveillance technology – VanixWatch. This groundbreaking AI-based video surveillance system, integrated with Cosmos AI Surveillance System, represents a leap forward in edge security solutions, offering unparalleled capabilities in threat detection, monitoring, and analytics.
VanixWatch, developed entirely in India by Vanix Technologies' team of expert engineers and developers, embodies the spirit of innovation and technological excellence. With its cutting-edge AI algorithms and state-of-the-art hardware, VanixWatch revolutionizes the landscape of video surveillance, empowering businesses, governments, and communities with advanced security solutions.
Dr. Ashwani Rana, CEO of Vanix Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "We are excited to introduce VanixWatch, a game-changer in the field of video surveillance by bringing AI to the edge network. This product reflects our commitment to leveraging AI acceleration hardware and readies the edge network for any future cyberattacks such that our clients do not need fork-lift upgrade in the edge network."
VanixWatch, powered by Cosmos AI Surveillance System, employs advanced AI analytics to enhance security measures, ensuring comprehensive threat detection and monitoring capabilities. VanixWatch's facial recognition technology enables secure access control and identification of known individuals, enhancing security in various environments such as offices, commercial buildings, and public spaces. With integrated license plate recognition capabilities, VanixWatch automates toll collection and parking management processes, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency in transportation and parking facilities. Vanix Technologies' VanixWatch offers a range of smart features through affordable subscription plans, catering to diverse business needs and requirements. VanixWatch's AI-powered attendance management system provides businesses with automated attendance tracking and reporting, simplifying workforce management processes and improving productivity.
VanixWatch's vehicle monitoring system enables real-time tracking and management of vehicles, enhancing fleet management and logistics operations with precise location data and analytics. VanixWatch allows users to customize alert triggers based on AI analytics, ensuring prompt notifications and response to security incidents. Users can configure alert triggers based on specific AI analytics criteria, such as unauthorized access, suspicious behavior, or perimeter breaches, enabling proactive security measures. VanixWatch sends alerts via email, SMS, alarm notifications, and mobile push notifications, ensuring users stay informed and can take immediate action when necessary. VanixWatch offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface for seamless navigation and comprehensive surveillance management. VanixWatch's interface is designed for ease of use, allowing users to navigate surveillance feeds, analytics, and settings effortlessly, enhancing operational efficiency. Users can customize dashboards and themes according to their preferences, optimizing the surveillance experience and providing personalized insights and data visualization. VanixWatch provides comprehensive configuration options for user management and system settings, ensuring flexibility and scalability. Administrators can manage user accounts, roles, and permissions, ensuring secure access and control over surveillance systems.
Vanix Technologies' VanixWatch sets a new standard for video surveillance systems, offering advanced capabilities, reliability, and scalability to meet the evolving security challenges of today's world.
For more information about Vanix Technologies and its innovative solutions, please visit - http://vanix.in
Trade Shows: Vanix will be showcasing its security and surveillance technologies at GISEC 2024 from April 23-25, 2025. Please visit us at booth SP23, Hall 2.
Media Contact: Ronak Kalal, Email: info@vanix.in, Mobile: +91 95156 01706
Street Address: Vanix Technologies, 6th Floor, T-Hub 2.0, Knowledge City Road, Knowledge City, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, INDIA
About Vanix Technologies: Vanix Technologies is a leading provider of cutting-edge technological solutions, specializing in AI-driven surveillance systems, IoT devices, and software development. Committed to innovation and excellence, Vanix Technologies strives to empower organizations and communities with advanced security and surveillance solutions tailored to their needs.
Ronak Kalal
Vanix
+91 95156 01706
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
AI on the edge network for efficient surveillance