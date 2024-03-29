Vanix Introduces TracX, Next Gen Security and Surveillance Solution
TracX will be setting a new benchmark in comprehensive GPS tracking solution.HYDERABAD, TL, INDIA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanix, a pioneer in the field of Security and Surveillance based on their proprietary and patented AI-acceleration technology unveiled their new product line - TracX, setting a new benchmark in comprehensive GPS tracking solution. This announcement comes ahead of the Vanix participation in GISEC 2024, a premier technology event in Dubai.
TracX is expertly designed to serve businesses, offering an end-to-end solution fleet management, asset tracking, personnel security, and logistics. TracX is designed to improve the efficiency, security, and cost-effectiveness of business operations.
Dr. Ashwani Rana, CEO of Vanix, highlights the impact of TracX: "The launch of TracX is a significant milestone for us. Traditional tracking systems are often plagued with high costs, low accuracy, and they fail to provide an integrated dashboard with built-in analytics. TracX addresses these challenges, ensuring precise monitoring and security while minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO)."
Added Dr. Rana, "Our vision is to go well beyond asset tracking and integrate TracX with other sensors and IoT devices to provide advanced fuel management solution for corporate and Government fleets; time and distance tracking for field workers; rolling stock tracking and other applications that offer enterprise CXOs a comprehensive view of their operations at any time of the day through cloud-based dashboard with rich analytics. Our innovation is about transforming business flows and practices to bring smart decision making and efficiency in today's competitive landscape."
Fleet Management 4.0
Today's businesses need higher efficiency and reduced costs to remain competitive. The legacy fleet management solutions are burdened with high operational costs, bulky tracking devices, and a lack positioning accuracy. These systems also suffer from absence of a unified end-to-end solution results in dependence on multiple vendors, thus increasing operations complexity and costs.
TracX by Vanix emerges as a beacon of innovation, addressing these critical issues with high precision tracking, integrated LTE connectivity for uninterrupted remote access, and robust reliability in all conditions. TracX is more than a tracking device; it's a comprehensive platform that allows businesses to monitor, secure, and boost the efficiency of their operations, keeping costs under control.
Vanix is a leading provider of Security and Surveillance solutions based on AI-acceleration. Focused on our clients’ business needs, our products, including the newly launched TracX, are designed to empower organizations to efficiently monitor, manage, and optimize their assets and operations. Our mission is to deliver secure, reliable, and comprehensive security and surveillance solutions that tackle today's business challenges. For more information on our smart security solutions, please visit vanix.in
Vanix will be showcasing its technologies at GISEC 2024 from April 23-25, 2025. Please visit us at booth SP23, Hall 2.
