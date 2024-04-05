Squeaky Cheeks Announces Talc-Free, All-Natural Body and Foot Powder Now Available in Individual Use Packs
Made-in-USA all-body powder protects against chafing and odor for more than just feetSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squeaky Cheeks is delighted to announce the release of its new Talc-Free, all-natural Body and Foot Powder, now conveniently available in both a 10-pack and a 30-pack of individual use packets. This packaging option is tailored for individuals on the go, providing unparalleled convenience.
The superior active blend offers reliable sweat protection, boasting a talc-free formula that appeals to health-conscious consumers seeking safe and natural products. With growing concerns regarding the risks associated with talc products, the talc-free formulation provides peace of mind.
The Active Blend delivers optimal sweat protection, featuring essential oils that provide a comfortable, cooling, and invigorating sensation on the skin, effectively combating odor and preventing blisters and chafing. The powder ensures lasting dryness throughout the day, making it perfect for pre-work application, physical activities, or post-shower use.
Rock Toone, Founder of Squeaky Cheeks and Professional Products Group, which also manufactures Infant Dry, commented, "Squeaky Cheeks is exceptionally effective and beneficial for everyone. Stay dry and perform without limitations with Squeaky Cheeks Talc-Free Body and Foot Powder, meticulously crafted to absorb sweat and shield you from blisters, chafing, and hotspots. Whether you're on the court, on the road, or hiking in the great outdoors, perform at your best."
Toone further added, "Squeaky Cheeks can be applied to armpits, privates, thighs, under the breasts, feet, and anywhere else on the body where sweat and odor protection is needed."
For more information, please visit:
https://squeakycheeks.com
https://professionalproductsgroup.com
Use the code "saveon2" today to enjoy free shipping and a 20% discount on two-packs.
###
Rock Toone
Squeaky Cheeks
Rockt@professionalproductsgroup.com