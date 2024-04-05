Port Credit Village Pharmacy Overwhelmed As It Receives 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award In The Category Of Pharmacy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Port Credit Village Pharmacy, pioneered by Pharmacist Yousif Bahrani has been picked as the top pharmacy in Mississauga by ThreeBestRated®, a multi-national ranking website. Port Credit Village Pharmacy is honored and grateful to be the recipient of this prestigious award, as it is their sixth consecutive time to be awarded which is a testament to their unwavering and steadfast commitment.
According to Fahd Bahrani, the Team Lead at Port Credit Village Pharmacy, the reason for their success is Yousif Bahrani, who is the leader of the Pharmaceutical Compounding Industry. Also, Fahd attributes the foundation of their success to the relentless dedication of their professional pharmacy team, along with Pharmacist Manager Tetyana Lozovska, who has 30 years of experience in compounding, and Inna Kushnir, the compounding supervisor.
What Makes the Port Credit Village Pharmacy?
The team lead Fahd Baharani holds a Doctor of Pharmacy. He has worked at various America’s well-known hospitals such as (but not limited to) Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, and Mayo Clinic and name a few. His visionary leadership and expertise are what contribute to their exceptional service and patient care.
As a family-run business, Port Credit Village Pharmacy and Compounding Center is deeply rooted in community-based pharmaceutical services, offering each patient the highest level of health and wellness care. Being a compounding pharmacy, “we are proud that our team is able to offer customized medications for our community, especially during unprecedented periods of medication shortage,” said Fahd.
Fahd has recalled an incident, where there was a shortage of Children’s Tylenol, and the team was able to successfully compound those medications, “that provided relief and peace for most parents during those times,” exclaimed Fahd.
Even at the time of the pandemic, the pharmacy had remained committed to supporting community health and wellness. “We strive our best to contribute in flattening the curve during the pandemic and continue to do so for the community's health and wellness.”
>> Expansion in Offerings:
Port Credit Village Pharmacy offers various vaccinations, including COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots, and much more at their pharmacy. In January 2023, they expanded their services to include Minor Ailments consultations.
In addition to pharmaceutical products, Port Credit Village Pharmacy offers a wide selection of natural products and supplements that customers can choose from – to promote holistic health and well-being.
Fahd said, “It is such a privilege for our pharmacy to be able to help decentralize the burden that most medical doctors are experiencing right now due to increased demand for healthcare services.” With a commitment to make their services more accessible, the pharmacy provides free delivery services all over Canada.
>> Looking Ahead
“Our work is far from over, but what we've accomplished together has made a difference in thousands of people's lives,” Fahd. With a renewed dedication to service and excellence, the pharmacy looks forward to continuing its mission of enhancing community health and wellness for years to come.
About Port Credit Village Pharmacy
Port Credit Village Pharmacy, is a renowned family-run pharmacy that bears a legacy dating back to 1950. It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, in a fully modernized compounding lab. Each of its staff is highly trained and dedicated to making every visit pleasant and friendly. They ensure personalized preparations in the form of gels, creams, ointments, solutions, capsules, lozenges, or suppositories, that fit every individual’s needs and requirements. To book a one-to-one consultation with the experts, visit Port Credit Village Pharmacy.
About Port Credit Village Pharmacy
Port Credit Village Pharmacy, is a renowned family-run pharmacy that bears a legacy dating back to 1950. It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, in a fully modernized compounding lab. Each of its staff is highly trained and dedicated to making every visit pleasant and friendly. They ensure personalized preparations in the form of gels, creams, ointments, solutions, capsules, lozenges, or suppositories, that fit every individual’s needs and requirements. To book a one-to-one consultation with the experts, visit Port Credit Village Pharmacy.
