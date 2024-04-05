Dang Good Carpet And Furnace Cleaning Looks Back To 2023 After Receiving The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dang Good Carpet And Furnace Cleaning is once again comfortably named as one of the best carpet cleaning companies in Calgary. They are recently honoured with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence as a great memory of their performance last year!
Looking Back To 2023!
Like many small businesses in Alberta, 2023 was somewhat of a challenging year. For many people carpet cleaning and certain other cleaning services were relegated to the ‘luxury’ category. As some of their customers experienced massive increases in mortgage rates or paid more (due to inflation) for basics such as heating, food, or fuel something had to give and so cleaning for some, high ticket items got put on the back burner.
Nevertheless, even in difficult markets there are still those customers out there willing and wanting to book specialty cleaning services and that only enforced their resolve to be the Best “Dang Good” Company in the carpet and furnace cleaning industry. To that end, they wrote a blog post in November 2023 called: “How to choose the Best Carpet Cleaning Company?”
They took the opportunity in 2023 to look at all their processes and services. It was important to them that they remained an affordable, yet profitable business; one which continued to give back to the community and add positively to the Alberta economy. Giving their employees a wage that reflects the hard work they provide is important to them as they always work on their slogan “A Dang Good Clean by A Dang Good Team!”
During the first two months of 2023, they created dedicated Location Pages for: Airdrie, Calgary, Chestermere, and Okotoks which highlighted their services and reviews for each area they serve. They also provide details of their participation in community events, primarily through sponsorship.
Despite the challenges of 2023, Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning remained solid in its superior customer service and reputation. Case in point, Dang Good reached well over 2000 reviews on Google with a Five Star Rating. At the time of writing, it makes them the highest ranked carpet cleaning company in Calgary. A significant milestone!
Here are some of their important achievements in 2023,
Best of TrustedPros – At the end of January 2023, they won the Best of TrustedPros 2022 Award for Duct Cleaning in Calgary. The names Duct Cleaning and Air Vent Cleaning are used interchangeably. For anyone wanting to know more about this service feel free to check out their blog post where we explain duct cleaning.
Best of Airdrie – In April 2023, they won Bronze for Best Carpet Cleaner.
Top Choice Award Winner – For the third year in a row (2022, 2023 and 2024) Dang Good was the Top Choice Award Winner for Carpet Cleaning in Calgary.
ThreeBestRatedⓇ in Calgary & Airdrie – They are very proud to have secured a top place on ThreeBestRatedⓇ for Carpet Cleaning for two cities in 2023 and into 2024 as well as for several years in the past.
Community Votes Calgary & Airdrie – In September 2023, they won Platinum for Window Cleaning and Gold for Carpet Cleaning as well as Furnace and Duct Cleaning for Airdrie. In January 2024 the votes were tallied for Calgary Community Votes and where they achieved Gold for Carpet Cleaning and Platinum for both Window Cleaning and Duct Cleaning.
HomeStars Best of the Best – In 2023 and 2024, they have earned two Homestar’s Awards. 2024 has them winning the Best of Award six times and the Best of the Best Award four times. Their star rating is 99% with an average of 10/10 for over 360 reviews. They have attended the HomeStars award ceremony for both years.
New Services Offered
Hardwood Floor Restoration – This year they added screening and Recoating of hardwood Floors to their services.
Tile and Grout Cleaning – In April 2023, they introduced Tile and Grout Cleaning to their Portfolio. More details are on their website.
Mattress Cleaning – In July 2023, they created a dedicated Mattress Cleaning Page. Mattress Cleaning is an add-on service to their carpet cleaning, and they even offer one queen size mattress cleaning for free with their Upholstery Cleaning and Carpet Cleaning Services.
For customers that cannot afford a cleaning service at this time, they have also created two blog posts on mattress cleaning hacks and upholstery cleaning tips.
Charity Event!
In addition to attending the HomeStars Award event mentioned above, they have also attended a great Fundraising Event by one of the charities they sponsor called PALs (Pet Access League). Most of the charities they sponsor involve pets (dogs and cats) and children as it is their mishaps that help keep them in business.
Additionally, they also had booths at the following April 2023 Trade Shows put on by their respective Chambers of Commerce:
>> Okotoks Trade & Lifestyle Show
>> Airdrie Home & Lifestyle Show
Dang Good Carpet And Furnace Cleaning is scheduled to attend both in April 2024 too.
Dang Good is always striving for ways to improve on their services and brand. Looking forward to the future, they are hoping for another excellent year in the cleaning service industry and they are always ready to serve their best to the people who book with them!
Karen Norman
Karen Norman
