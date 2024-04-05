Gaimchng3r Entertainment Launches Artist Infarel - “Distribution” Video to the World on WorldStar

CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaimchng3r Entertainment launches Hip Hop artist Infarel and his new music video release “Distribution” to the world premiering on WorldStar this week. “Infarel” a/k/a Farel Wilson is signed by Gaimchng3r Ent./ Bungalow/ Universal Music Group. This powerful combination shares the goal of changing the future of the industry. “We’re bringing hip-hop back,” Infarel says about the song, and working together with Gaimchng3r Entertainment. Being paired with an Entertainment firm known across the nation for changing the tempo of how business is conducted within the music industry serves as a step up the ladder to success.

Infarel's new music video "Distribution" has a scenic blaxploitation soundscape which forms the canvas for Infarel’s vivid lyricism as he uses a 'noted' analogy of illicit dealing for his music. From crafting the most concentrated form of hip-hop to working with a tight-knit dealership and retailers, the rapper proceeds to move units like the most potent uncontrolled substance you can find on the mean streets. The accompanying visuals bring his lyrics to life with engaging storyboarding and a detailed breakdown of his music empire.

The rapper leans into hip-hop production that is as equally laid back as it is hard-hitting. Bars are heavy, planning for the future, in his world. ‘Distribution’ speaks to the haters and the fans simultaneously. Whether listeners are looking to learn a lesson, or watch the artist's star visually rise, it is clear that he has been doubted before in life. The grit and hunger in his tone are prevalent as he claps back with his unique delivery coupled with a fresh sound and a spectacular performance. Infarel is a must on the playlist for listeners of Fabolous, Jadakiss, Lupe Fiasco Jacquees, Chris Brown, Lloyd Banks, Big Daddy Kane, R&B, Hip-Hop, 90’s Hip-Hop, Rap, and all subgenres.

ABOUT INFAREL
Infarel was born Farel Wilson in the Bedford Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn, NY. From childhood, he was destined to be an entertainer as his sister had him banging on pots and pans at the age of five. His instinctive knack for rhythm surfaced immediately and sparked his desire to play the drums, as well as an unquenchable desire for music. As with many future songwriter/ beat-makers, he never obtained a drum set, so he discovered his other natural gifts. In Infarel's case, he possessed a poetic talent to pen lyrics. Inspired by his parent's music filled home, the artist was raised on the sounds of classic R&B such as The Delfonics, The Stylistics, and Teddy Pendergrass. He quickly became a student of song structure.

It wasn't until his mother brought home the record "Smooth Operator" by Big Daddy Kane that the artist envisioned his own direction. The song contained the sample "All Night Long" by Mary Jane Girls which combined the classic R&B groove with the influential lyricism of then newcomer, Big Daddy Kane. As with all kids, he memorized the lyrics, and became driven to develop his own style and songs. This marked the pivotal point in the young rapper's life, when he embarked upon a journey to create a new sound and his own music.

Performing under the stage name Rell (short for Farel) early on, it was Infarel’s cousin who was toying with variations to his name and stumbled upon Infarel. A combination of his nickname "Rell" and "infrared", the name stuck and he began to take on its full meaning, the artist is "outside the visible spectrum of talent". Infarel has lived up to this name by becoming a successful songwriter, producer, and videographer. As a songwriter, Infarel has penned all of his own lyrics, as well as written for others. His credits include the song "Patron" for Aca Fool, showcasing his depth to write songs outside his own signature sound. Often compared to the likes of Fabolous, Jadakiss, Lloyd Banks, and legends like Big Daddy Kane, Infarel has made his mark in the music industry and his star is on the rise. Follow Infarel and stay on top of the latest news and announcements on social media sites - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealinfarel/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/iNFAREL and Meta: https://www.facebook.com/jeriel.i.wilson.

GAIMCHANG3R ENT. - HOW THE BUSINESS OF THE FUTURE IS DONE
Gaimchng3r is an enterprise company that capitalizes on growing markets across the world through the production and promotion of high-quality music and products. Gaimchang3r formed an experienced award-winning team to breathe new life into the culture of music with the number one goal of success. Gaimchng3r is a national multimedia film, changing the face of business within television, music and video production and talent management, as well as product lines including books and apparel.
