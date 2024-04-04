Beyond the dark arts: what next for the Whips’ Office?

From little black books to pet tarantulas, MPs being dragged out of ambulances to vote and tantalising promises of ministerial office, the alleged ‘dark arts’ of the government Whips’ Office have a fearsome reputation. But in reality a government whip is an important conduit between backbenchers and No. 10, while also playing an increasingly large role in supporting the wellbeing of MPs. After the election, whips will have to help a large intake of new MPs navigate the Commons – and keep an eye out for any potential ministerial talent.

Following the IfG’s recent interviews with former government whips, this event will consider how the role has evolved over recent decades. What makes an effective whip? Are whipping practices fit for the 2020s? And how should the role of a government whip change in the future?

To explore these questions and more, we will be joined by an expert panel, including:

Rt Hon Anne Milton , former Deputy Chief Whip

, former Deputy Chief Whip Chris White , Co-Head, Advocacy at SEC Newgate and former special adviser

, Co-Head, Advocacy at SEC Newgate and former special adviser Dr Emma Peplow , Head of Oral History at the History of Parliament Trust

, Head of Oral History at the History of Parliament Trust Final speaker TBA

The event will be chaired by Tim Durrant, Programme Director at the Institute for Government.

