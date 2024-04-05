Multi-Billion Dollar Clean Ammonia Manufacturing Investment in Southern WV Reaches Key Milestone
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issues permit to construct world’s largest clean ammonia facility in Mingo County, West Virginia.CHARLESTON, WV, U.S.A., April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TransGas Development Systems LLC (“TransGas”), owner of the Adams Fork Energy project, welcomes the recent issuance to TransGas by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection of a permit to construct the world’s largest clean ammonia project in Mingo County, West Virginia, following an extensive diligence exercise and public meeting.
The Adams Fork Energy project, jointly developed by TransGas and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, will commence operations by 2027, and when fully built out, will consist of 6 plants, each producing 6,000 tons per day, totaling 36,000 tons per day of ammonia. This total of 13 million tons per year of ammonia equates to 2.2 million tons per year of hydrogen and will make West Virginia the global leader of the hydrogen economy. This output represents a significant contribution, accounting for 20% of the US Department of Energy’s goal of producing 10 million tons per year of clean hydrogen by 2030.
The project is expected to create 2,000 well-paying construction jobs, including positions for pipefitters and electrical workers. Additionally, it will generate significant tax revenues and capital investment, benefiting the underserved Mingo County in Southern West Virginia. The planned facility is situated on a reclaimed coal mining site near Gilbert Creek, W.Va., and it will leverage the state’s forward-thinking investment in the King Coal Highway.
The project has garnered strong bipartisan political support in West Virginia, overwhelming local community support in Mingo County, and crucial encouragement from the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority. Senator Manchin and his staff have provided crucial assistance as the project has been developed. In addition, Governor Justice has been instrumental in mobilizing the State of West Virginia to help support the development of the project. The persistence and support of both the Senator and the Governor will be the root cause of the jobs and economic activity this project will bring to West Virginia.
The ammonia will serve domestic and export purposes, reducing dependence on foreign-sourced ammonia for agriculture, transportation, and energy generation. This will enhance the energy security of the United States and lower the cost of food production.
As well as energy security, the Adams Fork Energy project will support the decarbonization goals of the United States, as more than 99% of CO2 produced by the project will be sequestered underneath the site. To achieve this high rate of CO2 capture, TransGas has chosen Topsoe’s industry leading SynCOR™ clean ammonia technology, known for its effectiveness in capturing CO2.
Additionally, by utilizing coal mine waste methane in its fuel source, Adams Fork Energy will play a crucial role in assisting the United States in achieving its Global Methane Pledge of reducing methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. Furthermore, the project utilizes on-site deep mine pool water, eliminating the need to draw from or discharge to local potable water supplies. Additionally, it generates its clean power, reducing the strain on the electricity grid.
About Adams Fork Energy
Adams Fork Energy, LLC was founded in 2010 to convert stranded American fossil fuels into useable chemicals. To that end, in 2010, its parent company, TransGas, received a Minor Source Permit from the State of West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for the conversion of 7500 tons of coal into 18,000 barrels per day of sulfur free, high-octane gasoline. The new permit received in 2024 replaces that permit, and allows for up to 36,000 tons of ammonia per day to be produced. In 2022, Adams Fork Energy partnered with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe to develop the project. The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has been a leader of all Native American Tribes in helping to ensure American energy security as well as keeping our air and water clean and pristine.
