Leading Technology Advocacy Organizations Urge Congress to Support NIST Funding Request for Responsible AI Innovation
More than 80 organizations, companies, and universities joined a letter asking Congress to fully fund the NIST budget request for AI-related work in FY 2025.WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, leading AI and technology advocacy organizations Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI), BSA | The Software Alliance, Center for AI Safety (CAIS), Federation of American Scientists (FAS), and Public Knowledge sent a joint letter calling on Congress to prioritize funding for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) fiscal year 2025 budget request.
The letter, which was signed by more than 80 industry, civil society, nonprofit, university, trade association, and research laboratory groups, urges investment in NIST’s effort to advance AI research, standards, and testing, including through the agency’s recently established U.S. AI Safety Institute.
“As cutting-edge AI systems rapidly evolve, ensuring NIST has the resources it needs to drive responsible AI innovation is essential to maintain America's technological leadership and safeguard our future,” the organizations wrote.
The joint advocacy effort, backed by industry, academia, and groups from across the AI policy spectrum, calls for the establishment of an effective AI governance framework through NIST, including technical standards, test methods, and objective evaluation techniques for the emerging technology. In addition to asking congressional leaders to meet the agency’s $48 million request for its Scientific and Technical Research Services account, the groups also expressed concern over cuts in the most recent federal budget, which could jeopardize sustainable and responsible AI development in the U.S.
“NIST has a well-earned reputation around the world for establishing the standard for rigorous and innovative measurement science, especially when it comes to emerging and rapidly evolving technologies like artificial intelligence,” said ARI President Brad Carson. “By supporting this foundational work with the necessary resources, Congress can ensure continued American leadership in the global governance of AI.”
“BSA strongly supports the funding of NIST, which serves as a trusted resource for companies and organizations committed to the responsible development and deployment of AI,” said BSA | The Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel. “The resources developed by NIST, including the AI Risk Management Framework, provide organizations with the ability to accurately identify and manage AI risks.”
“CAIS is proud to co-lead this letter to support full funding for NIST's efforts to develop and govern artificial intelligence (AI) systems and technologies safely and responsibly. NIST recently launched the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (USAISI), demonstrating our commitment to safeguarding U.S. global leadership in AI that would harness the power of AI for societal benefits and underscore our commitment to mitigating its risks. I urge Congress to support NIST in fulfilling this crucial mission,” said Dan Hendrycks, Executive Director, Center for AI Safety (CAIS).
“NIST cannot fulfill its mission to advance responsible AI innovation without immediate, adequate financial support. To pinch pennies now would be a shortsighted mistake, with both the future of responsible AI and global competitiveness on a key emerging technology hanging in the balance. We at the Federation of American Scientists are proud to co-lead this request because of our longstanding commitment to responsible AI innovation and our critical work identifying needs across AI risk measurement, management, and trustworthy AI,” said Dan Correa, CEO of FAS.
“NIST is a critical forum for technically informed, multi-stakeholder development of policies and guidelines. As we look for ways to establish American leadership in innovative, trustworthy, and responsible AI development and deployment, we need forums like NIST to be more well-supported – not operating with slashed budgets,” said Public Knowledge President and CEO Chris Lewis.
The letter was submitted to Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair Susan Collins (R-ME), and subcommittee leaders Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Jerry Moran (R-KS), as well as House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-OK), Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), and subcommittee leaders Hal Rogers (R-KY) and Matt Cartwright (D-PA).
###
About Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI)
Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to policy advocacy in the public interest, focused on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Learn more at www.ari.us.
Timothy Hagood
Navigators Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn