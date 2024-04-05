Addend.AI Embarks on Global Expansion Through MTPConnect's Global Market Navigator Program
Addend.AI Leverages Global Market Navigator Program for Healthcare Innovation and International Growth.
We're at a pivotal point in using AI to transform healthcare. Joining the Global Market Navigator programme aligns with our goals, providing vital support and networks for our global expansion”WALKERVILLE , SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addend.AI, an innovative leader in artificial intelligence solutions for proactive healthcare, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Global Market Navigator programme, spearheaded by MTPConnect. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Addend.AI's journey towards global market expansion and underscores its commitment to revolutionising healthcare through AI.
The Global Market Navigator programme, renowned for its focus on fostering international growth for healthtech, biotech, and medtech companies, provides Addend.AI with an unparalleled platform to leverage global expertise and mentorship. This collaboration is a testament to Addend.AI's pioneering vision and dedication to making impactful strides in the healthcare sector worldwide.
Stephen Pech, CEO of Addend.AI, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the programme: "We are at a critical juncture in our mission to transform healthcare through AI. Participation in the Global Market Navigator programme aligns perfectly with our strategic goals, offering us the mentorship, expertise, and network necessary to navigate the complexities of international markets. We are eager to harness this opportunity to scale our solutions and make a global impact."
Addend.AI's involvement in the programme was kickstarted at the full-day Global Market Navigator event, where the company showcased its cutting-edge machine vision technologies designed to aid clinicians and researchers. The event also offered a preview of the enriching sessions and collaborations that lie ahead, including the opportunity to engage with global experts and mentors across various sectors.
The programme is set to include a series of strategic events, such as the "Preparing for Partnering" session, aimed at equipping participants with the skills and knowledge to effectively pitch their innovations and forge meaningful partnerships. Addend.AI looks forward to these opportunities to refine its approach to global expansion and to share its advancements in AI with a wider audience.
Additionally, the upcoming Adelaide/Taiwanese research and collaboration delegation presents another avenue for Addend.AI to explore international collaboration, further amplifying its reach and impact in the medtech and biotech fields.
For further details on Addend.AI's groundbreaking work and its journey through the Global Market Navigator programme, please visit their website.
About Addend.AI:
Dedicated to advancing proactive healthcare, Addend.AI is at the forefront of developing artificial intelligence solutions that promise earlier disease identification and proactive treatment. With a global vision for healthier lives, Addend.AI is committed to driving innovation in healthcare technology.
About MTPConnect:
MTPConnect is a key player in Australia's medtech, biotech, and pharmaceutical sectors, aiming to catalyse growth and innovation. Through initiatives like the Global Market Navigator programme, MTPConnect seeks to facilitate Australian companies' entry into international markets, thereby bolstering the global healthtech landscape.
