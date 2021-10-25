GuideMe Solutions Goes Live on the WalkMe Solutions Gallery
Debuts first Certified Partner Solution for S/4/HANA Onboarding; Becomes first partner to publish content on WalkMe's Solutions Gallery globallySYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WHALES, AUSTRALIA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuideMe Solutions, a leading WalkMe-focused consultancy, today announced it has gone live on the WalkMe Solutions Gallery, publishing the SAP S/4HANA Onboarding Process and User Onboarding solution. The onboarding solutions are designed to improve decision making through deeper insights and drive cost efficiencies at all stages of the onboarding process. To deliver even further efficiencies, the solutions also include business process simplification, standardization, and enablement.
WalkMe's Solutions Gallery is a catalog of pre-built digital adoption templates that can be downloaded into a customer's WalkMe Editor at the click of a button. Through the WalkMe Solutions Gallery, organizations can reduce the time and resources required to set up WalkMe to manage common platform functions while engaging users with effective content that addresses goals like onboarding, support/training, retention and conversion.
“GuideMe believes in the vision of Digital Adoption that WalkMe has pioneered and our mission is to guide more organizations to realize that vision. We see the WalkMe’s Solutions Gallery as being a big step forward and expect it will become an enormous asset to help realize that vision”, said Stephen Pech, Founder and Managing Director of GuideMe Solutions. “We are focused on being leaders in WalkMe best practice and are excited to be pioneers by releasing the first partner solutions into the WalkMe Solutions Gallery. We have combined ready to use WalkMe content, templates, organizational structure, and our best practice from over 100 successful Digital Adoption projects to create the SAP S/4HANA Onboarding Process and User Onboarding solution, which is the first of many to come.”
About WalkMe
WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.
About GuideMe Solutions
GuideMe Solutions provide full service digital adoption and WalkMe solutions: Strategy, Implementation, Enablement, and Managed services. For three years, GuideMe Solutions has been driving successful digital adoption projects across North America, Australia/New Zealand, South America, SE Asia, India -- and we are still expanding globally.
Visit GuideMe Solutions’ website page or email directly to learn more about how to ensure you have the most successful and enjoyable digital adoption journey possible!
