SmartSites Named A 2024 Google Premier Partner
SmartSites has achieved 2024 Google Premier Partner Status for 10 consecutive years.
At SmartSites, we're honored to offer digital marketing services that empower businesses to thrive online. From targeted PPC advertising to organic SEO solutions, we ensure our clients' success.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “At SmartSites, we're honored to offer digital marketing services that empower businesses to thrive online. From targeted PPC advertising to organic SEO solutions, we ensure our clients' success. This award recognizes our commitment to delivering exceptional results and helping businesses navigate the ever-changing digital landscape.” – Michael Melen, Co-CEO & COO of SmartSites.
A Google Partner is a digital marketing agency or professional who has demonstrated proficiency in managing Google Ads campaigns and driving results for clients. Google Partners have access to a wide range of benefits and resources provided by Google, allowing them to enhance their skills and better serve their clients.
A Google Premier Partner is the highest tier of partnership within the Google Partner program. Premier Partners are one of the top 3% of Google Partner participants in their respective countries. They need to demonstrate exceptional expertise in Google Ads and a track record of delivering outstanding results for clients.
To become a Google Partner, agencies or professionals must meet specific criteria outlined by Google in three key areas:
• Performance: Google Partners must demonstrate the ability to effectively set up and optimize Google Ads campaigns to achieve optimal results for clients. This includes maintaining a minimum optimization score of 70% in their Google Ads manager account.
• Spend: Google Partners must maintain a 90-day ad spend of $10,000 USD across managed accounts, showing active management of advertising budgets for clients.
• Certifications: Google Partners must ensure that at least 50% of their account strategists are certified in Google Ads, with at least one certification in each product area.
To achieve Premier Partner status, companies must meet the Partner requirements and be in the top 3% of participating companies within their country. Premier Partners demonstrate exceptional performance in areas such as client growth, client retention, and product diversification.
Being a Google Partner or Premier Partner comes with a host of benefits, including:
• Access to specialized training and resources from Google.
• Priority support and assistance from Google experts.
• Recognition and validation of expertise through the Google Partner badge.
• Listing on the Google Partners directory, providing visibility to potential clients.
• Exclusive promotional offers and incentives to help drive client success.
For more information about SmartSites' listing, do not hesitate to check out the Google Partners directory.
About Google Partners
The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe.
Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997).
Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been now featured in the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
Website: Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652
