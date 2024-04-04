Building Interprovincial Partnerships for Recovery

CANADA, April 5 - Released on April 4, 2024

The Governments of Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan are Establishing Themselves as Partners to Work Together in Building Systems of Care Focused on Recovery

On April 3 and 4, 2024, Calgary was home to the eighth annual Recovery Capital Conference of Canada, which welcomed nearly 2,000 delegates from Alberta, across Canada, and around the world. A major focus of the conference is the Alberta Recovery Model, the system of care that Alberta’s government is building to provide treatment and recovery support for people living with mental health and addiction challenges.

Ministers responsible for mental health and addiction in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan have agreed to partner and work together in building systems of care that focus on recovery. This highlights the importance of breaking down barriers and increasing access to recovery-oriented care, sharing best practices, advancing partnerships with Indigenous communities and advocating to the federal government for investment and policies that support recovery.

“We are eager to share the Alberta Recovery Model because we believe it is the most dignified, comprehensive, and compassionate approach of any jurisdiction across Canada in helping people overcome their mental health challenges and recover from the deadly disease of addiction," Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said. "I look forward to seeing what this partnership brings in working together with other provinces on building a system of care that focuses on recovery.”

“Saskatchewan is focused on helping people overcome addictions and live healthy, safe lives in recovery," Saskatchewan Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. "Under our Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, we are doubling capacity to make addictions treatment more available, more accessible and transitioning to a Recovery-Oriented System of Care to better care for patients. By helping people overcome addictions, we can save lives, heal families and strengthen our communities.”

“Through our Roadmap to Wellness, Ontario is making unprecedented investments to ensure that those in our province struggling with mental health or addictions challenges get the care they need, when and where they need it," Ontario Mental Health and Addictions Associate Minister Michael Tibollo said. "I look forward to working in closer collaboration with my colleagues from Alberta and Saskatchewan to build systems of care that prioritize recovery and help more people break free from addiction.”

This partnership is a step forward in working together with other provinces to learn from each other on policies that bring meaningful and lasting change to those suffering from the deadly disease of addiction or facing mental health challenges.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Hunter Baril

Mental Health and Addiction

Phone: 780-619-5774

Email: hunter.baril@gov.ab.ca