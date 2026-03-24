Saskatchewan Calls on Ottawa to Give Provinces a Real Voice in Appointing Judges

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 24, 2026

Premier Scott Moe has joined the premiers of Ontario, Quebec and Alberta in calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to reform the process by which judges are appointed to provincial superior trial courts and courts of appeal, as well as the Supreme Court of Canada.

In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, the four premiers called for a new, collaborative approach in which provincial governments have a meaningful and formal role in filling judicial vacancies in their respective jurisdictions.

"Saskatchewan's courts exist to serve Saskatchewan people, and our province must have a meaningful role in selecting the judges who serve them," Moe said. "A reformed appointment process that gives provinces a real voice will produce a bench that reflects the unique perspectives, values, and needs of the communities it serves. We look forward to working with Prime Minister Carney to strengthen public confidence in our courts."

The premiers are asking that federal judicial appointments to provincial superior and appellate courts be drawn from candidates recommended and approved by the relevant provincial government, and that both levels of government have full and equal access to information on all assessed candidates.

In comparable federal systems, including the United States, Australia, Germany and Switzerland, the appointment of state-level superior court judges rests with state governments rather than the federal government. Canada remains an outlier in this regard, and Saskatchewan believes that gap must be addressed.

Active provincial engagement in the judicial appointment process will help ensure the bench reflects the diversity and unique needs of each province, promote open and cooperative federalism, and reinforce the confidence of all Canadians in their justice system.

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