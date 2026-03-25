Protect Our Elms: Don't Prune from April 1 to August 31

CANADA, March 25 - Released on March 25, 2026

To stop the spread of Dutch Elm Disease (DED), pruning elm trees is prohibited in Saskatchewan each year from April 1 until August 31.

DED is caused by a fungus spread by elm bark beetles and always kills the infected tree. With warmer weather, the beetles become more active and are attracted to fresh cuts from pruning, increasing the chances of an infection.

Pruning before or after the ban period helps keep trees healthy and reduces elm bark beetle populations. It's also important to prune correctly, to avoid damaging trees and spreading diseases. If you hire someone to prune your trees, make sure they are qualified. In Saskatchewan, anyone who prunes elm trees commercially must have completed a recognized training program or be supervised by someone who has.

You can completely remove an elm tree at any time of year, including during the ban period, but it's critical to dispose of all elm wood properly, as soon as possible, and to treat or remove the stump. Contact your local municipality to find out where the designated wood disposal site is in your area.

Transporting elm wood is one of the most common ways that DED can spread. For that reason, it's illegal to use, transport, store or sell elm firewood. Provincial regulations also restrict the use, transport, storage and sale of elm logs.

For more information about DED, contact your municipality, the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or visit: saskatchewan.ca/forestry.

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