DOEE Awards $350,000 to Electrify DC for Study on Electrical Grid Capacity in the District

CONTACT: Nicole Goines, PIO, (202) 536-7666, [email protected]

WASHINGTON, DC, April 4, 2024 — The Department of Energy and Environment announced it has awarded $350,000 to Electrify DC for a study and educational project that will help residents and multifamily building owners learn about the current capacity of the electrical grid and how it can support their use of more clean energy resources such as solar arrays and batteries.

The “Hosting Capacity Study” will: (1) identify the amount of additional energy supply from distributed energy resources (DERs), such as solar arrays and batteries, that the District’s electrical grid can accommodate without requiring upgrades; (2) determine the ability of the electric grid to support increased DER deployment; and (3) forecast the level and cost of upgrades required for the District to meet its 2032 and 2041 energy and climate goals.

"This study will be an important step in helping the District accelerate renewable energy adoption through capacity awareness and meet its electrification and Clean Energy DC goals,” said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “We look forward to the outcomes of this study as the District strives for environmentally responsible and resilient communities and works to increase equitable access to the economic benefits of electrification-related incentives.”

Electrify DC will partner with Synapse Energy Economics, Redwood Energy, and Paces to produce and deliver dynamic, clear and actionable data to homeowners, multifamily building owners, and the community surrounding solar and battery installations.

Electrify DC will also launch an education project that will develop guidance for District residents and homeowners to increase their awareness about the hosting capacity at their address, and what it means for their ability to add DERs to their homes.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to conduct this study and education project,” said Electrify DC’s Executive Director Vanessa Bertelli. “When it comes to knowing how much renewable energy generation each of us can add to their homes, knowledge is quite literally power.”

For more information about this study, visit the DC Hosting Capacity Study & Education Project RFA.

About Electrify DC

Electrify DC, a non-profit in the District, aims to make it easier, faster and more affordable for District residents to decarbonize their homes. For more information, visit electrifydc.org.