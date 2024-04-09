American YouthWorks Welcomes Three Esteemed Professionals to its Board of Directors
American YouthWorks’ Board of Directors and members of the leadership team at the 2024 Board Retreat in downtown Austin.
AYW welcomes LaRessa Quintana, Hon. Dr. Larry Wallace Jr., and Paul O'Brien to its Board of Directors, expanding its commitment to youth development.
We are thrilled to welcome LaRessa Quintana, Hon. Dr. Larry Wallace Jr., and Paul O'Brien to American YouthWorks’ Board of Directors”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American YouthWorks (AYW) is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished individuals to its Board of Directors: LaRessa Quintana, Honorable Dr. Larry Wallace Jr., and Paul O'Brien. Each brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a deep commitment to the mission of supporting young people to build careers, strengthen communities, and improve the environment.
— Parc Smith, AYW CEO
LaRessa Quintana, serving on the Government Relations & Public Policy team at Jackson Walker’s Austin office, brings a dynamic background in local political campaign management and legislative leadership. LaRessa's experience in advocacy and her dedication to public service plus uplifting overlooked members of the community will undoubtedly contribute to AYW's strategic initiatives.
Honorable Dr. Larry Wallace Jr., the first African-American Mayor of Manor, Texas, a U.S. Army combat retiree, and now the CEO of Black Men’s Health Clinic, has a proven track record of advocacy and community engagement. With his extensive background in health, education and youth development, Hon. Larry Wallace will play a pivotal role in shaping AYW's programs to meet the evolving needs of young people and the community.
Paul O'Brien, CEO of MediaTech Ventures, brings a wealth of expertise in media, technology, and entrepreneurship. His innovative leadership and commitment to fostering digital outreach and engagement will connect more young people to the opportunities they need to succeed in their careers and life.
"We are thrilled to welcome LaRessa Quintana, Hon. Dr. Larry Wallace Jr., and Paul O'Brien to American YouthWorks’ Board of Directors," says AYW CEO, Parc Smith, "their diverse backgrounds, experiences, and dedication to service will support our impact in the community through education and workforce development in high-demand careers. AYW continues to strengthen our ability to meet the needs of young people pursuing career pathways and post-secondary education opportunities throughout the region and areas we serve.”
About American YouthWorks:
Founded in 1975, American YouthWorks (AYW) connects young people from diverse backgrounds with equitable access to education, career training and guidance, and support services through AYW Conservation Corps and YouthBuild. In a supportive learning environment, participants earn certifications and learn new job skills that address critical issues such as building micro homes for unhoused populations, FEMA disaster response deployments, environmental resilience in underinvested communities, and access to healthcare and technology. Support services such as counseling, basic needs such as food and transportation assistance, and college and job placement are available at no cost to participants. AYW is based in Austin, TX, and operates sites in Taylor, Houston, Baton Rouge, and San Antonio.
Parc Smith
American YouthWorks
+1 512-744-1900
email us here
American YouthWorks