"8-Bit Brigade: An 8-Bit Collection for Nintendo Switch" Kickstarter Campaign

Collection of 8-bit characters in 8-Bit Brigade

Nami Tentou proudly announces the forthcoming launch of their latest project, "8-Bit Brigade: An 8-Bit Collection for Nintendo Switch," on Kickstarter.

ALBANY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nami Tentou invites all adventurers, game enthusiasts, and lovers of nostalgia to embark on a journey back to the golden age of gaming. Led by Christopher F. Arnold, the President & Founder of Nami Tentou, the "8-Bit Brigade" Kickstarter campaign promises to deliver a pixelated extravaganza that celebrates the essence of classic NES gaming.

Project Overview: "8-Bit Brigade" is not just a collection; it's an odyssey back to the golden age of NES gaming. Dive into a carefully curated selection of gems, each offering a unique gaming experience:

- Doodle World: Join Doodle on a crayon-filled quest to save his world from the clutches of King Eraser.

- Eyra the Crow Maiden: Embrace the role of Eyra, a warrior priestess, as she battles the Infernal Marauder to protect her tribe.

- KUBO 3: A wonderful NES game developed by a child! Join Kubo in this new adventure that will take you across the world, looking for the sacred crystals in order to free the inhabitants kidnapped by the infamous Moglar.

- Nessy the Robot: Guide Nessy, a controller-themed robot, through a world filled with zombified robots, secrets, and quirky characters.

- Ninja I & II: Unleash your inner ninja in thrilling 2-player Quick Time Event (QTE) challenges, featuring diverse mini-games and a magical "Black Box" art style.

- Orebody Binder’s Tale: An authentic 8-bit run and gun shooter set on the alien world of Orebody, where players control an orphaned battle bot named Binder on a mission to avenge their mentor's death by confronting their creators in the Floating City of Galvanstad.

- SkateCat: Meet SkateCat, the adventurous skateboarding feline that's all about the ride. Join this cool cat as he takes to the streets and skate parks for a thrilling, high-speed adventure. - Recently featured on Game Center CX

- Space Raft: Embark on a music-infused adventure as you recover stolen master tapes and release the new Space Raft record.

- Yeah Yeah Beebiss II: Become Kyonshi Hui and Jiangshi Bo to defeat evil in 100 levels in this mythical sequel to a legendary unreleased game.

- HexaWars (Bonus Indie Game / Retro-Inspired): Engage in fast-paced twin-stick shooter action against shape-based foes, testing your skills and resolve. Note: Not an NES game.

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/namitentoumushi/8-bit-brigade-an-8-bit-collection-for-nintendo-switch

Exclusive Features:
Haptic feedback
Customizable color palettes
CRT filter mode

Reward Tiers:
Backers have the opportunity to secure exclusive rewards, including:
Early bird access
Physical collectibles
Eternal legacy credits
Personalized in-game easter eggs

Stretch Goals:
Unlock exciting stretch goals such as:
Palette expansion
Enhanced CRT filters
Free additional games inclusion

Mission and Vision:
Nami Tentou's mission is to create a special edition North American release for Nintendo Switch, accompanied by exclusive collectibles and worldwide digital distribution, ensuring that the magic of "8-Bit Brigade" reaches gamers everywhere.

Campaign Details:
The Kickstarter campaign is set to launch on March 31st, 2024, and will run until April 30th, 2024, spanning 31 epic days. With a funding goal of $60,000, Nami Tentou aims to bring the project to life and deliver an unforgettable gaming experience to backers.

Join the Brigade:
With the support of backers, Nami Tentou endeavors to share these NES treasures with the world, cementing their place in gaming history. Together, they invite gamers to join the "8-Bit Brigade" and embark on a journey that bridges the past and the present.

Interview Opportunities:
Nami Tentou and the plethora of developers featured in the "8-Bit Brigade" collection are open to interviews during the campaign period. For media inquiries or to schedule an interview to discuss more details about the collection, please contact:

Christopher F. Arnold
President & Founder, Nami Tentou
Email: pr@namitentou.com

Social Media:
Follow us on social media: @NamiTentou (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) to stay updated on the latest news and announcements regarding the "8-Bit Brigade" Kickstarter campaign.

About Nami Tentou:
Nami Tentou is a renowned developer and publisher of video games, dedicated to delivering immersive gaming experiences across consoles, PC, and mobile platforms. With a passion for innovation and nostalgia, Nami Tentou continues to push the boundaries of gaming creativity.

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10OsO5FEHhbOfkRr8F8LQSZzeRQdf6aGq?usp=sharing

Christopher F. Arnold
Nami Tentou
+1 5417916863
pr@namitentou.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

