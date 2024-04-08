Mutual Aid EMS Clinicians Recognized at Allegheny Health Network Trauma Symposium
Honoree’s Quickly and Successfully Administered Life-Saving Care to Critically Injured PatientGREENSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three personnel from Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., the largest ambulance service in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, were recognized at the 10th Annual Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Trauma Symposium. On March 6th, 2024 District Chief Benjamin Tingle, Paramedic Nathaniel Zanoni, and EMT Richard DeForrest were presented with challenge coins for their actions caring for a critically injured patient.
The three were honored for their efforts on a recent emergency call involving a gunshot victim. During the 26-minute drive to the hospital Tingle, Zanoni, and DeForrest performed multiple interventions including administering high-flow oxygen, and establishing intravenous lines for the administration of fluids and medications, including Tranexamic Acid, used to control major bleeding. The ambulance crew also intubated the patient and performed needle decompression of the patient’s lungs. The crew was able to respond to the incident, treat and transport the patient, and have the patient in an operating room in only 46 minutes. In his comments introducing them, Mike Taramelli, AHN Trauma Program Director, said “The men demonstrated that excellence is possible in difficult situations and at far distances from the nearest trauma centers, and have raised the bar for what should be expected out of EMS providers in Western Pennsylvania.”
“In a profession in which extraordinary tasks are performed on a daily basis, the actions of our personnel in responding to this incident were truly exceptional,” said Gene Komondor, CEO of Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Inc. “Their actions in the face of extremely challenging circumstances once again highlights the vital role of EMS in producing positive patient outcomes.”
The Allegheny Health Network Trauma Symposium is an annual conference that covers a wide variety of topics for members of interdisciplinary trauma teams, which include physicians, PAs, CRNPs, CRNAs, nurses, and other healthcare workers caring for trauma patients. The conference aims to identify cases that promote positive patient outcomes, as well as educate the attendees on how they can collaboratively achieve optimal patient care.
Mutual Aid Ambulance Service employs over 280 licensed and certified personnel who receive advanced training and are required to maintain good standing with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. These individuals provide immediate medical care when necessary and are equipped and trained to treat pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients using state-of-the-art medical equipment.
About Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc.
Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc. provides emergency medical care services to 180,000 residents in 33 municipalities covering a 924-square-mile area. It is the largest ambulance provider in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing ambulance service in urban and rural areas, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., runs a nationally-recognized Emergency Medicine Education Institute which provides EMT and paramedic certification programs as well as CPR, AED, and first aid bystander and rescuer safety educational programs. For more information regarding Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, including communities served, memberships, and training, visit www.Mutual-Aid.com.
