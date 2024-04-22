Wellsboro, PA Named as a Top Small Town in the Northeast by USA Today 10Best
The charming town was voted number two on the annual reader’s choice list.WELLSBORO, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellsboro, Pennsylvania has been voted as the second most enchanting small town in the Northeast by readers of USA Today’s 10Best. Nestled in the heart of Northcentral Pennsylvania, Wellsboro captivates visitors with gas-lit streets, historic architecture, and proximity to must-see attractions such as the National Natural Landmark Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and the International Dark Sky Park in Cherry Springs State Park.
This recognition underscores Wellsboro’s enduring appeal, rich heritage, and vibrant community spirit. Wellsboro offers a thriving arts and cultural scene, with quaint shops, galleries, spas, and bed & breakfasts lining its downtown streets, alongside the natural beauty of the region. Visitors and residents alike immerse themselves in outdoor adventures. From biking along Pine Creek Rail Trail, which was named by USA Today as one of the best places in the world to ride a bicycle, to fishing in one of the many lakes and streams, there are many ways to explore the region's breathtaking views.
“Wellsboro embodies the essence of small-town charm,” said Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga. “This is a place where neighbors become friends, and every corner tells a story. This accolade is a testament to our residents, businesses, and community partners who work tirelessly to make Wellsboro, and the entire Potter-Tioga region, a truly unique and special place.”
As a top-ranked town, Wellsboro continues to attract visitors from near and far, offering an authentic slice of Americana and a warm welcome to all who visit. Annual events such as the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival and special events like music festivals, art classes, and holiday celebrations showcase its rich history and community pride.
The annual USA Today 10Best list honors small towns in America with populations of fewer than 25,000. Featured towns were selected by an expert panel and voted on by readers of the publication to highlight the scenery, historic charm, local cuisine, and cultural attractions.
Get outside and play across Potter and Tioga Counties. Find more information on local events, dining, and attractions, or plan your family’s next outdoor adventure at www.visitpottertioga.com.
About Visit Potter-Tioga
Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.
