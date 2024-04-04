Jeff Hopkins Joins InformAI As Strategic Advisor
HOUSTON, TX, US, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InformAI, Inc., an AI in healthcare company based in Houston's Texas Medical Center, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Hopkins as a strategic advisor. Jeff joins the company to support product and market strategy for SinusAI, the company's sinus detection software-as-a-medical device platform.
Jeff Hopkins
Jeff has most recently held the position of Worldwide President of Acclarent, Johnson & Johnson’s global ENT medical device business serving clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and hospitals for sinus-related treatment procedures. Jeff brought to market the Trudi ENT Navigation system, which utilized the first clinical AI-based software for surgeons treating ENT patients. Prior to his position at Acclarent, Jeff was an executive within the J&J businesses, Biosense Webster and Ethicon.
"Jeff's vast experience and leadership delivering impactful clinician solutions in the global ENT market will be invaluable as we execute our go-to-market strategy for our SinusAI product,” said InformAI CEO Jim Havelka. “The InformAI board and I look forward to working with Jeff in delivering products which enhance ENT clinical productivity and patient outcomes.
About InformAI
InformAI is a technology company dedicated to advancing healthcare through AI-enabled clinical solutions. We specialize in creating sophisticated products for oncology, organ transplantation, and diagnostic imaging to improve patient outcomes. Leveraging strong partnerships, we deliver impactful solutions in large and fast-growing markets. In addition to VC funding, InformAI has also received grant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as the Cancer Prevention and Research Initiative of Texas (CPRIT). See www.InformAI.com for additional information.
Jackie Coleman
InformAI, Inc.
+1 2816707085
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn