Mark Kaye Joins InformAI As Strategic Advisor

Mark Kaye is InformAI's newest advisor.

Mark Kaye joins InformAI as a strategic advisor to support market strategy for RadOncAI, the company's head & neck cancer dose prediction/optimization software.

Mark's experience in delivering radiation therapy solutions to clinicians will be invaluable as we develop & execute a go-to-market strategy for our radiation dose planning software platform RadOncAI.”
— InformAI CEO Jim Havelka
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InformAI, Inc., an AI in healthcare company based in Houston's Texas Medical Center, is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Kaye as a strategic advisor. Mark joins the company to support product and market strategy for RadOnc-AI, the company's radiation dose plan optimization software-as-a-medical device platform.

Mark Kaye most recently held the position of Area Vice President for Software and Strategic Initiatives at ViewRay Technologies, where he led the market execution for ViewRay's new radiation therapy software portfolio.

Prior to his position at ViewRay, Mark served as Senior Director for SaaS Market Development at Varian, a Siemens Healthineers Company, where he focused on the new market segment of Varian's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions and embedded service offerings for the oncology treatment market. While at Varian, Mark also defined the North America market execution strategy and led the sales team for Varian's ARIA Oncology Information System (OIS).

"Mark's vast experience over the past 20 years in delivering clinician solutions in the radiation therapy treatment market will be invaluable as we develop and execute our go-to-market strategy for our RadOnc-AI radiation dose planning software platform," said InformAI CEO Jim Havelka.

About InformAI
InformAI is a technology company dedicated to advancing healthcare through AI-enabled clinical solutions. We specialize in creating sophisticated products for oncology, organ transplantation, and diagnostic imaging to improve patient outcomes. Leveraging strong partnerships, we deliver impactful solutions in large and fast-growing markets. In addition to VC funding, InformAI has also received grant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as the Cancer Prevention and Research Initiative of Texas (CPRIT). See www.InformAI.com for additional information.

Press and Investor Relations

Jackie Coleman
InformAI, Inc.
+1 281-670-7085
jcoleman@informai.com
