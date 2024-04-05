Warriors Heart Announces Collaboration with Bosch Power Tools to Empower Military, Veterans First Responders in Recovery

Warriors Heart announces a collaboration with Bosch Power Tools to help warriors struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues. L to R: Joel Courtney (shop manager), David McKeown, Joel Rodriguez (Bosch).

The Wood Shop and Metal Shop are sacred healing places at Warriors Heart, where the Bosch Power Tools North America will make a significant impact on this experience.

Warriors Heart is grateful to collaborate with Bosch Power Tools North America to Empower Military, Veterans and First Responders in Recovery. L to R: David McKeown, Joel Rodriguez (Bosch), Joel Courtney (shop manager).

Warriors Heart is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for military, veterans, first responders, and EMTs struggling with alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD, mild TBI and co-occurring issues.