Warriors Heart Announces Collaboration with Bosch Power Tools to Empower Military, Veterans First Responders in Recovery
Warriors Heart announces a collaboration with Bosch Power Tools to help warriors struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues. L to R: Joel Courtney (shop manager), David McKeown, Joel Rodriguez (Bosch).
The Wood Shop and Metal Shop are sacred healing places at Warriors Heart, where the Bosch Power Tools North America will make a significant impact on this experience.
Warriors Heart is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for military, veterans, first responders, and EMTs struggling with alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD, mild TBI and co-occurring issues.
"We are deeply grateful to Bosch Power Tools North America for their generosity and commitment to support our warriors on their journey to recovery. This new collaboration will be instrumental in expanding our holistic healing program. Together, we can make a tangible difference in their lives and families impacted by providing them with new skills, purpose, and an ability to reclaim their lives,” explains Warriors Heart CEO Josh Lannon.
Bosch Power Tools is “a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, power tool accessories, laser and optical leveling devices, and range finding tools.”
This collaboration has enhanced Warriors Heart’s Full Continuum of Care Programs, which includes: Detox, Residential Treatment (in-patient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare.
Along with evidence based therapeutic services, Warriors Heart’s 42-day treatment program provides clients with electives (K9 training, gym, jiu jitsu, metal shop, wood shop, art therapy, fishing, and more) and vocational training (job skills) to repurpose their lives and look forward with a vision.
At the Wood Shop, warriors are guided through the process of working with wood as a way to build/create art work to enhance their healing process. This experience is shown to help clients access their emotions, develop interpersonal skills, reduce stress, increase self-esteem, achieve insights, and provide an additional skill.
At Warriors Heart’s Metal Shop, the process of repurposing scrap metal into something new assists military, veterans and first responders in both the healing process and repurposing lives. Clients continue their personal insights through this expressive art activity.
ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, FOX 5 DC, NBC 12 Richmond, CBS KENS5 San Antonio, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect
