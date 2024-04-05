Introducing #1DollarMovement - A Movement to Help Survivors of Sex Trafficking, Domestic Violence & Sexual Violence.
Small Act—Huge Impact Introducing the #1DollarMovement Where 100% of Every Dollar Goes to Help SurvivorsSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUR Arts Foundation empowers change through a new movement that fits within any budget and answers the question: why don’t people donate when they say they want to help? We’ve all heard the saying, “Put your money where your mouth is,” so what prevents a person from donating to a worthy cause? The research has been gathered, and the results are in; the number one reason that prevents a person from donating is their suspicion that the percentage of their money donated is significantly low going to the intended recipient. Based on this data, we want to offer transparency at OUR Arts Foundation and boldly state that 100% of every dollar donated goes to help survivors of sex trafficking, domestic violence, trauma, sexual violence, and homelessness.
In a world where small actions can create significant impact, OUR Arts Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the #1DollarMovement, a simple campaign aimed at harnessing the power of people to drive positive change. This movement was explicitly designed to demonstrate that even the smallest act of kindness can make a significant difference.
With a simple premise and a bold vision, the #1DollarMovement invites individuals from all walks of life to join forces in making an impact. By donating just one dollar, participants become catalysts for transformation, demonstrating that even minimal contributions can lead to meaningful outcomes.
“At OUR ARTS FOUNDATION, we believe in the power of unity to inspire considerable transformation. The #1DollarMovement embodies this belief, empowering people to unite and make a tangible difference by providing essential resources through their contributions; they offer a pathway to a brighter future for trauma survivors.” —Marcia Johnson, Founder of OUR Arts Foundation
The beauty of the #1DollarMovement lies in its inclusivity and accessibility. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a retiree, everyone can participate, contribute, and help. The movement becomes a beacon of hope toward positive change by leveraging the collective impact of one-dollar donations. The Movement is meant to allow everyone to be able to help but does not dismiss the generosity of a more significant donation.
Joining the #1DollarMovement is simple: go to https://ourartsfoundation.org/donate/ to donate and become part of a growing community of changemakers. Every dollar counts to create a ripple effect of generosity, compassion, and a lifeline for survivors. More ways to help—give the #1DollarMovement a shout-out on social media, make a video, post, and tag your friends. Become part of the solution and be the inspiration to help save a life.
Join the #1DollarMovement