Lane Closures Scheduled for Bridge Inspections on Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, April 4, 2024

Contact:  Tanner Bartscher, Bridge Crew Lead Highway Maintenance Worker, 605-941-4519

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday, April 8, 2024, crews will be inspecting several bridges on Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Lane closures will be in place for approximately one mile between the Interstate 29 Interchange and Cliff Avenue (mile markers 397 to 398).

For the inspections, a lane closure is planned for the passing lane on eastbound I-90 and for the driving lane on westbound I-90. The lane closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic delays are expected during the inspections and lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. In the case of inclement weather, the inspections will be completed on Tuesday April 9, 2024. 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

