RE: Road Closure US Rt 2 and Middle Rd Alburgh
Roadway has been reopened. Drive safe.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Us Route 2 in Alburgh near the Middle Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.