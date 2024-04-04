RE: Road Closure US Rt 2 and Middle Rd Alburgh

Roadway has been reopened. Drive safe.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

Us Route 2 in Alburgh near the Middle Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.



This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.