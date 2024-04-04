LMC Healthcare Revolutionizes Chronic Disease Management with Successful Go-Live of myLMC™ Platform for Type 2 Diabetes
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LMC Healthcare is proud to announce the successful launch of myLMC™, an innovative digital health platform developed in partnership with My Viva Inc®. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the management of chronic conditions, empowering 100,000 LMC patients with personalized, technology-driven solutions and with plans for nationwide expansion across Canada. MyLMC is excited to offer their evidence-based expertise in Type 2 Diabetes management coupled with other offerings for chronic conditions.
myLMC™ represents a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, providing patients with holistic care through innovative, validated AI and self-management best practices. It seamlessly integrates with LMC’s specialized diabetes protocols to deliver tailored support and guidance for their Type 2 Diabetes population. This comprehensive approach fosters patient engagement, enabling individuals to remain connected to their dedicated care team and manage their health wherever they are in the world.
"myLMC™ bridges a crucial gap for patients in need of lifestyle change support," said Dr. Alexander Abitbol, Assistant Medical Director of LMC Healthcare. "It's an innovative and engaging tool that empowers our patients to manage their diabetes at home, offering evidence-based education and promoting behaviour change. It is highly recommended in our patients’ journeys to overall wellness and diabetes management."
The success of myLMC™ is underscored by its patient-centric design, which prioritizes motivation, education, and the establishment of long-term health habits. Feedback from early adopters has been overwhelmingly positive, with patients praising the platform's convenience and the added support of registered dietitians: "Thanks to myLMC™, this is exactly what I have been looking for. I don’t need weight loss programs; everything is right there," shared one of the very first myLMC™ patients. "With the added help of a registered dietitian, that ups the level!"
Looking ahead, LMC Healthcare is committed to expanding access to myLMC™ to patients across Canada. By harnessing the power of technology and data to deliver care directly to the home, the platform enhances patient outcomes, exemplifying a commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care.
About LMC:
LMC Healthcare (LMC) is Canada’s largest specialist care provider in diabetes & endocrinology. LMC offers multiple diabetes-related services under one roof, increasing care quality, coordination, and convenience for patients. In addition to addressing the immediate diabetes-related medical needs of patients, LMC’s multidisciplinary team provides education, coaching, and preventive-care services to improve patient health outcomes and minimize the risk of diabetes-related complications. The LMC team consists of world-renowned Endocrinologists; Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) Dietitians, Nurses, and Pharmacists; Optometrists and Opticians; Chiropodists; Health Coaches; and Clinical Research Professionals. LMC’s unique care delivery model makes it easier for patients to better manage their diabetes and lead healthier lives. Learn more at: lmc.ca
About My Viva Inc.:
My Viva Inc. provides digital solutions for healthcare professionals that increase efficiency and improve patient health outcomes while delivering effective chronic disease management to their patients. With My Viva Plan®, clinicians can automate the creation of personalized and evidence-based patient self-care plans, empowering users to take control of their health and achieve their wellness goals. Learn more at: discover.myvivaplan.com
For media inquiries or more information, please contact: media@lmc.ca
---
Callie Wright
Callie Wright
