Protoconcept Golf Expands its Global Distribution with the Appointment of OTT Golf

This is a wonderful partnership. OTT Golf only distributes first-rate golf brands and has garnered a reputation as the thriving UK and European distributor with exceptional service. ”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROTOCONCEPT GOLF, a high-profile luxury Japanese golf club manufacturer, announced today that the company has reached an exclusive distribution agreement with Over the Top Golf (OTT Golf). OTT Golf provides premium golf components to highly targeted golf professionals, golf retailers and golf club fitters in the UK and in greater Europe. They take immense pride in providing this selective golf community with the finest quality golf products and services possible.
“This is a wonderful partnership. OTT Golf only distributes first-rate golf brands and has garnered a reputation as the thriving UK and European distributor with exceptional service. We’re confident PROTOCONCEPT GOLF will grow in these respective areas with their teamwork,” said Yasufumi Kawasaki, Founder of PROTOCONCEPT GOLF.
The recently established PROTOCONCEPT GOLF and OTT Golf partnership has already experienced a degree of success. Here are some insightful testimonials:
“Since we started working with Proto C, we've noticed that it's a product that truly stands out. When it comes to performance and feel, it ranks at the top among all the brands we work with. Additionally, its stunning aesthetics are remarkable. Moreover, the availability of models suitable for all types of golfers makes it easier for us to find the right model and specs for each player,” André Barnö, COO at Custom Clubs SE.
“The Proto concept irons provide an unmatched experience that surpasses all expectations for a forged iron. Their incredible feel and performance will fulfill all your golfing desires. With exceptional performance and tight tolerances, these irons set a new standard for precision and consistency,” Scott Gourlay, Founder and Managing Director at SGGT UK, Tour Performance and Fitting Studio.
“Our PROTOCONCEPT GOLF growth is exciting. These testimonials are a small window to reactions we’ve received to our award-winning line of golf components in the United Kingdom and Europe,” said Marcy Kamoda, CEO of PROTOCONCEPT GOLF.
Over The Top Golf strives to offer an unrivalled level of quality and performance, provide outstanding customer service, and supply customers with the highest possible satisfaction. For more information, please visit OTT Golf | UK & European Distribution of Premium Golf Components.
PROTOCONCEPT GOLF produces golf equipment that feature classic, artistic, and timeless designs which feature premium materials and are finished with the highest level of craftsmanship possible. Their TOUR inspired line of golf equipment helps golfers to improve at any level.
About PROTOCONCEPT GOLF:
Golf manufacturers design and develop golf equipment specifically for golf professionals. These highly specialized golf clubs and concepts are offered as a prototype exclusively for the golf professional and never for the amateur golfer. This was the genesis for PROTOCONCEPT GOLF.
The “PROTO” in PROTOCONCEPT is an abbreviation for “PROTOTYPE.” NOW, amateurs of all levels can play and enjoy the same equipment or prototypes that were once only available for golf professionals.
PROTOCONCEPT GOLF, launched in 2019, is a high-profile luxury Japanese golf club manufacturer that has transitioned its resources and management to North America. The highly sought-after brand will be managed by Smiling Ducks, Inc.
PROTOCONCEPT GOLF forged irons have received the coveted Golf Digest “Hot List” award every year since the company’s inception. The PROTOCONCEPT GOLF professional staff include Lydia Ko, Haeji Kang, Ryuji Imada, and Chia Cheng. Their handcrafted line of forged golf clubs is available at exclusive dealers which include Cool Clubs, Urban Golf Performance, and online at Fairway Jockey.
For more information, visit www.protoconceptgolf.com
