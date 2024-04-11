iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation Model: Provides Balanced Exposure to Bitcoin and Blockchain ETFs
The iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation aims to create investment exposure between spot Bitcoin ETFs and blockchain-related ETFs in a balanced manner.
We created this model to give advisors and their clients the opportunity to take advantage of the continuous and rapid adoption of Bitcoin and the evolving digital technological revolution.”APPLETON, WI, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSectors®, LLC, a leading ETF Strategist, celebrates the three-year milestone of the iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation model. This model reflects the dynamic growth and adoption of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. It is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the continuous and rapid evolution of Bitcoin and the blockchain landscape. Bitcoin has emerged as the dominant cryptocurrency in the marketplace, with a current capitalization that exceeds one trillion dollars. An increasing number of corporations and institutional investors are now investing in Bitcoin.
— Vern Sumnicht, Founder and CEO/CIO
The goal of the iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation model is to give investors access to Bitcoin and the groundbreaking technological advancements in the digital economy. The iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation invests directly in 3 spot Bitcoin ETFs that provide investors with access to Bitcoin along with ETFs that hold the stocks of Bitcoin miners, exchanges, and other companies integrating blockchain technology into their businesses.
The iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation aims to create balanced investment exposure between spot Bitcoin ETFs and blockchain-related ETFs. While Bitcoin has shown significant volatility, the addition of blockchain ETFs in the model adds diversification to reduce portfolio volatility.
The iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation seeks to give investors access to Bitcoin and blockchain technology by investing 100% in liquid ETFs that can be held in a brokerage account.
The iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation model is intended for investors with an extremely high-risk tolerance through their financial advisors that use one of the following TAMPs: Adhesion Wealth, Folio Institutional, Schwab MMC, Amplify, GeoWealth, MidAtlantic Capital Group, and SMArtX Platforms.
To learn more about iSectors® and the iSectors® CryptoBlock® Allocation model, please visit our website at www.isectors.com or call 1-800-iSectors.
About iSectors®, LLC
All iSectors® strategies are rooted in the philosophy that asset allocation using passive indexes, rather than the selection of individual securities or market timing, is more beneficial in helping investors reach their financial goals. Our investment process seeks to maintain low overall investment costs using ETFs and technology provided by turnkey asset management platforms. The iSectors® strategies also offer transparency, liquidity, daily pricing, holdings, tax, and performance updates. iSectors® allocation models can be held in separate or unified managed accounts, titled in the client’s name, at an independent brokerage firm. Disclosure
