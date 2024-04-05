Quiet Light Announces Attendance at the MicroConf Americas ‘24 in Atlanta, Georgia in April

Quiet Light is Excited to Empower Entrepreneurs with the Skills and Resources to Maximize the Value of their Businesses

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, from Saturday the 21st through Tuesday the 23rd, business owners will gather in Atlanta, Georgia, for the MicroConf Americas ‘24 . As the original conference for bootstrapped businesses, the MicroConf will introduce attendees to the brightest minds in entrepreneurship and the B2B SaaS industry to glean game-changing insights.The event includes conference sessions that will deliver the tactics, frameworks, and stories attendees need to level up their businesses to the highest valuations. Additionally, attendees can participate in the Hallway Track, which consists of information conversations among attendees between sessions. These opportunities lead to breakthrough connections, lifelong friendships, and transformative growth.As a proud event sponsor, Quiet Light will provide attendees with crucial strategies for increasing business value, minimizing business risks, and navigating a successful exit. Business leaders and entrepreneurs will gain exclusive access to helpful resources and guidance that empower them to achieve 6-, 7-, and 8-figure valuations. Quiet Light is excited to be a part of the MicroConf Americas ‘24 by sharing their insight and mantra of relentless honesty that helps entrepreneurs secure more lucrative exits with more favorable terms. Throughout the last 16 years, Quiet Light has emerged as a leading authority in selling online businesses and is excited to empower marketplace sellers at the MicroConf Americas ‘24 to reach new heights.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.