Backyard Conversations Sexual Health Expo in Prince George’s County to Promote Conversations about Intimacy and Pleasure

Jerry Washington, Expo Director for Backyard Conversations and Linkage to Care Navigator at Heart to Hand in Largo, Maryland

Free, One-of-a-Kind Event for Adults on Saturday, April 27 Includes Food, Conversations with Sexual Health Experts, Rapid HIV Testing, Prizes and Live DJ.

We are excited to bring Backyard Conversations to Prince George's County, MD. With accurate information, resources, and free HIV tests onsite, we can help reduce sexually transmitted infections.” — Jerry Washington, Linkage to Care Navigator at Heart to Hand

LARGO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart to Hand, a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sexual health and wellness in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is proud to announce its 4th annual sexual health event for adults, “Backyard Conversations,” A Sexual Health in Everything Expo . The free event will be held in Hyattsville, Maryland on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 11:30 am – 5:00 pm.The topic of sexual health is often considered taboo and uncomfortable to discuss. However, “Backyard Conversations,” A Sexual Health in Everything Expo is changing that narrative by being a fun, laid-back, and informative place where talking about all things intimacy is as common as the lively conversations that happen at a backyard cookout.One of the main goals of the event is to promote education and awareness about sexual health among adults living in Prince George’s County. With the rise of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), it is crucial to have open and honest conversations about safe sex practices, self-confidence, and consent. The expo will offer a platform for attendees to ask questions in a fun atmosphere; get free HIV tests and health screenings; explore products in a pleasure room; and hear tips from experts in a non-judgmental environment. "We are excited to bring Backyard Conversations to Prince George's County, MD. Our goal is to create a vibrant yet welcoming space for adults to learn about sexual health and be comfortable having honest conversations about it," says Jerry Washington, the expo director for Heart to Hand. Washington continues, "With whom or how someone is intimate is their business. Yet we believe that by providing accurate information, resources, and free HIV tests onsite, we can help reduce the number of sexually transmitted infections in our community."In addition to promoting sexual health, the expo will facilitate discussions about navigating relationships or situationships. From communication and expectations to setting boundaries, attendees can get valuable insights and advice from experts. This will not only benefit attendees but also promote healthy relationships in Prince George’s County. Attending “Backyard Conversations” is important for adults involved or interested in intimate relationships. With informative and engaging activities followed by a day party and a few surprises, the expo will be one to remember. The expo is free, but registration is required. Seats are limited. To register now or get more details, go to the expo site at bit.ly/backyardconversations ###Heart to Hand, Inc.Heart to Hand, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3), community-based public health and wellness organization located in Largo, Maryland with 25 years of experience in public health, with a focus on STIs including HIV and other sexual health issues. The mission is to provide support, education, and resources that promote healthy lifestyles, decrease health disparities, and increase access to quality health care. Visit HeartToHandinc.org.

